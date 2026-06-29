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Ancelotti explains decision to leave Neymar on the bench in Brazil’s win over Japan: ‘I didn’t want to change the structure’

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Neymar of Brazil.
© Getty ImagesNeymar of Brazil.

Brazil secured their place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 with a 2-1 win over Japan, but the headline coming out of the match centered on Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to keep Neymar on the bench for the entirety of the match. Afterwards, the Italian coach explained that he had a specific plan in mind for the Brazilian superstar that ultimately wasn’t needed.

I was waiting for extra time to bring on Neymar. I spoke with him. If we weren’t winning, or if the match was still tied, he was coming on in the 60th or 65th minute. But we were ahead, and I didn’t want to change the structure, because the team had control of the game,Ancelotti said.

During the match, Ancelotti brought on Endrick at the start of the second half, then introduced Gabriel Martinelli in the 66th minute. The Arsenal forward ended up being decisive, scoring the late winning goal that sent Brazil through to the next round.

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Ancelotti also addressed Lucas Paqueta and Casemiro, who left the field with some physical discomfort. “We have to evaluate them tomorrow, it was a very demanding match,” the coach said regarding the two midfielders.

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Brazil’s next rival

Having gotten past Japan, Brazil’s attention now turns to the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of Ivory Coast vs. Norway, who meet each other on Tuesday in the Round of 32. The match is set for Sunday, July 5, at New York New Jersey Stadium.

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How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Japan could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

see also

How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Japan could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Whether Ancelotti’s side draw the Ivorians or Erling Haaland’s Norway, Brazil will know their next opponent only after that tie is settled, with both nations carrying genuine attacking threats that could pose a very different kind of challenge than the one Japan presented.

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