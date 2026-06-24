Why isn’t Neymar starting for Brazil against Scotland at the 2026 World Cup?

Neymar became one of the biggest talking points in Carlo Ancelotti’s roster selection for the 2026 World Cup as fans anxiously awaited the return of the top scorer in Brazil national team history. However, for this final group stage match against Scotland at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, he has been left out of the starting lineup.

Neymar will start on the bench due to a tactical decision by head coach Carlo Ancelotti. Despite being fully fit and ready to log his first minutes in this tournament, the Italian manager has opted to stick with Vinicius Junior on the left wing and Lucas Paqueta as the attacking midfielder behind the striker.

Nevertheless, this match against Scotland marks the first time Neymar is actually available to play. He missed the first two group matches against Morocco and Haiti entirely while finishing his recovery from a Grade 2 right hamstring strain.

Now, Neymar has returned to full training with the group, and Ancelotti confirmed that the superstar is highly likely to see the pitch. “Neymar is available, he trained well and prepared for the match. He can play, just like the others. We are very happy that he is back because, obviously, he has a lot of quality and can help the team,” he said on Tuesday’s press conference.

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Even while watching from the sidelines during the opening matches, Neymar consistently demonstrated the leadership qualities that prompted Ancelotti to call him up: “Neymar’s attitude over these past few days has been very good. He knows his teammates very well, he has worked hard and has tried to recover as quickly as possible. He brings experience, knowledge of the game, and helps out even when he isn’t playing. I am very happy with him.”

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When was Neymar’s last game with Brazil?

Following an iconic era of Brazilian legends like Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Rivaldo, Neymar emerged as the next generational superstar for the Canarinha. While he has already surpassed Pelé as the nation’s all-time top goalscorer, the former Barcelona star has faced an uphill battle just to get back on the pitch for his country.

Neymar’s last official appearance for Brazil came nearly three years ago on October 17, 2023, during a 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Uruguay in Montevideo. On that fateful night, the forward suffered a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee, a devastating injury that sidelined him for over a year.

In February 2025, Neymar made a high-profile return to his boyhood club Santos to begin building up his fitness specifically for this tournament. While he was expected to feature heavily after Ancelotti took over the national team in May 2025, minor fitness setbacks extended his international absence until this very moment in North America.

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