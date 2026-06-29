How Germany’s win, draw, or loss vs Paraguay could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Germany has a golden opportunity to return to the World Cup Round of 16 today as they square off against Paraguay following two consecutive tournament disasters. Taking the pitch for this crucial Round of 32 clash at Boston Stadium in Boston, the stakes couldn’t be higher, as a win, a tie, or a loss will immediately reshape the knockout bracket.

Die Mannschaft has finally snapped a miserable tournament streak that followed their 2014 championship run, during which they repeatedly failed to advance past the opening round. Both in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, the European giants suffered humiliating group-stage eliminations that shocked the soccer world.

Julian Nagelsmann’s squad started the current campaign on the right foot, cruising to a 7-1 win over Curacao and a gritty 2-1 victory over the Ivory Coast. However, a stunning 2-1 defeat to Ecuador, marking the first time a South American nation has ever beaten Germany in the World Cup group stage, has raised serious questions heading into the knockouts, especially against a stingy Paraguay team looking to make history of its own.

What happens if Germany wins over Paraguay?

If Germany secures a victory over Paraguay today, they will punch their ticket to the Round of 16 and keep their championship aspirations alive, while the South American nation’s tournament run will officially come to an end. Die Mannschaft would then get five days of rest before playing on July 4th at Philadelphia Stadium against the winner of the blockbuster France vs. Sweden matchup.

Deniz Undav (L) #26 of Germany celebrates with teammate Nadiem Amiri #20 and others after scoring.

What happens if Germany draws against Paraguay?

If Germany is unable to break the deadlock against Paraguay during the regulation 90 minutes, the match will head into extra time, consisting of two grueling 15-minute halves. Should the stalemate persist after 120 total minutes of play, the European and South American sides will settle the score via a high-stakes penalty shootout to determine who advances.

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What happens if Germany loses against Paraguay?

A loss for Germany against Paraguay would result in immediate elimination from the 2026 World Cup. Because the tournament has shifted into the single-elimination knockout rounds, this is a strict win-or-go-home scenario, meaning a defeat would instantly end Germany’s summer while sending Paraguay to the Round of 16 in historic fashion.

Historically, the matchup favors Germany when looking at past encounters against Paraguay. The lone previous World Cup meeting between the two nations came in the Round of 16 back at Korea-Japan 2002, where the Germans ground out a narrow 1-0 victory over the South Americans, courtesy of an 88th-minute match-winner from Oliver Neuville that finally broke down a resilient Paraguayan defense.