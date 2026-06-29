World Cup Recap: Eustáquio’s Late Heroics Send Canada to Historic Round of 16

Canada’s historic journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached another incredible milestone. On the latest edition of Rabona TV, host Adrian Sousa reacts to an unforgettable knockout performance that has completely altered the ceiling for the co-hosts.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete tactical matchday review.

The entire episode centers around Canada’s dramatic Round of 32 clash against South Africa. In a tight, tense tactical battle where neither side wanted to give an inch, midfielder Stephen Eustáquio emerged as the ultimate hero, striking a sensational 92nd-minute volley to seal a thrilling 1-0 victory. The historic win officially punches Canada’s ticket to the World Cup Round of 16 for the first time in country history.

Adrian breaks down the match structure, evaluating how the squad managed to maintain defensive discipline before finding their dramatic breakthrough in stoppage time. The conversation reflects on the sheer scale of the achievement, tracking Canada’s remarkable evolution from a team that historically struggled on the big stage to a legitimate knockout force.

You can stream the entire celebratory recap right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Update on Spotify to get the complete analysis of Eustáquio’s historic goal, standout individual performances, and early tactical keys for the next round.