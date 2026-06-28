Rabona TV’s 2026 World Cup Round of 32 Predictions: The Drama Begins

The highly experimental 48-team group stage is officially in the rearview mirror, and the real, unforgiving essence of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is about to take over. The single-elimination phase introduces an expanded Round of 32 bracket across North America, leaving thirty-two nations with absolutely zero room for error.
To help navigate this massive tactical minefield, popular soccer content creator Adrian Sousa of Rabona TV has dropped a comprehensive, must-watch predictions guide breaking down every single knockout matchup.
The breakdown offers an in-depth look at every analytical layer, whether you’re following the path of the reigning world champions, an intriguing clash between the USA and Bosnia, or the tournament’s biggest underdog stories. This projection mapping covers it all.
Watch: Rabona TV’s Round of 32 Predictions
You can watch the full tactical analysis and predictions video directly below:
Navigating the Bracket: Video Chapters and Key Clashes
With sixteen blockbuster matches spaced out across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, Rabona TV systematically details the tactical blueprints required for survival. The breakdown structure allows viewers to instantly jump to specific matches of interest:
- 00:00 – Intro
- 01:05 – South Africa vs Canada
- 02:55 – Brazil vs Japan
- 04:22 – Morocco vs Netherlands
- 06:20 – Norway vs Ivory Coast
- 07:57 – USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina
- 09:30 – Argentina vs Cape Verde
- 11:10 – Germany vs Paraguay
- 12:50 – France vs Sweden
- 14:08 – Belgium vs Senegal
- 15:25 – Portugal vs Croatia
- 17:16 – Mexico vs Ecuador
- 18:27 – England vs DR Congo
- 19:27 – Colombia vs Ghana
- 21:13 – Australia vs Egypt
- 22:42 – Spain vs Austria
- 23:57 – Algeria vs Switzerland
- 25:19 – Predictions vs Supercomputer
- 27:14 – Outro