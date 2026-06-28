Rabona TV’s 2026 World Cup Round of 32 Predictions: The Drama Begins

The highly experimental 48-team group stage is officially in the rearview mirror, and the real, unforgiving essence of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is about to take over. The single-elimination phase introduces an expanded Round of 32 bracket across North America, leaving thirty-two nations with absolutely zero room for error.

To help navigate this massive tactical minefield, popular soccer content creator Adrian Sousa of Rabona TV has dropped a comprehensive, must-watch predictions guide breaking down every single knockout matchup.

The breakdown offers an in-depth look at every analytical layer, whether you’re following the path of the reigning world champions, an intriguing clash between the USA and Bosnia, or the tournament’s biggest underdog stories. This projection mapping covers it all.

Watch: Rabona TV’s Round of 32 Predictions

You can watch the full tactical analysis and predictions video directly below:

Navigating the Bracket: Video Chapters and Key Clashes

With sixteen blockbuster matches spaced out across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, Rabona TV systematically details the tactical blueprints required for survival. The breakdown structure allows viewers to instantly jump to specific matches of interest:

00:00 – Intro

01:05 – South Africa vs Canada

02:55 – Brazil vs Japan

04:22 – Morocco vs Netherlands

06:20 – Norway vs Ivory Coast

07:57 – USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

09:30 – Argentina vs Cape Verde

11:10 – Germany vs Paraguay

12:50 – France vs Sweden

14:08 – Belgium vs Senegal

15:25 – Portugal vs Croatia

17:16 – Mexico vs Ecuador

18:27 – England vs DR Congo

19:27 – Colombia vs Ghana

21:13 – Australia vs Egypt

22:42 – Spain vs Austria

23:57 – Algeria vs Switzerland

25:19 – Predictions vs Supercomputer

27:14 – Outro

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