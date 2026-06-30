How far have Norway advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Storming back onto the global stage, Norway‘s new golden generation is ready to fight for their place in the history books. Powered by the lethal duo of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, the squad is aiming to push past previous boundaries, leaving fans to eagerly compare their current run against Norway’s all-time World Cup records and best historical finishes.

Norway’s history at the World Cup has been short but memorable. The national team has qualified for the tournament only four times: 1938, 1994, 1998, and 2026.

The first appearance came in the 1938 World Cup in France. At that time, the tournament used a straight knockout format, and Norway faced eventual champions Italy in the opening round. The match finished 1-1 after normal time, but Italy eventually won 2-1 after extra time, ending Norway’s campaign immediately.

The 1994 World Cup in the United States brought one of the most unusual eliminations in tournament history. Norway defeated Mexico 1-0 but failed to reach the knockout stage because all four teams in their group finished level on points. The deciding factor was goals scored, leaving Norway painfully eliminated.

Havard Flo of Norway celebrates his goal with team mate Henning Berg during the 1998 World Cup

Four years later, Norway produced its most famous World Cup moment. During the 1998 tournament in France, the national team shocked defending champions Brazil with a dramatic 2-1 victory in the group stage. That result helped the country reach the knockout stage for the first time. However, the journey ended in the Round of 16 after a narrow 1-0 defeat against Italy.

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Norway finally returns after 28-year wait

The 2026 World Cup marked Norway’s first appearance since 1998 and represented a major achievement for coach Stale Solbakken. After years of disappointment in qualifying campaigns, Solbakken finally built a team capable of competing at the highest level.

Norway dominated European qualifying extraordinarily. The national team won all eight qualifying matches, scored 37 goals, and conceded only five.

Statistic Norway Men’s World Cup Record Appearances 4 (1938, 1994, 1998, 2026) Matches Played 10 (through the 2026 group stage) Wins / Draws / Losses 4 Wins / 1 Draw / 5 Losses Goals For / Goals Against 12 Goals Scored / 14 Goals Conceded (through the 2026 group stage) Maiden World Cup Goal Arne Brustad (1938 vs. Republic of Ireland) Biggest World Cup Win 3-1 vs. Mexico (1994)

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The attacking numbers have been historic, with Erling Haaland leading the way. The Manchester City striker scored 16 goals during qualifying, matching the record for most goals by a player in a World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Norway team line up at 1998 World Cup

Norway’s best World Cup finish

Norway’s best World Cup result is reaching the Round of 16 in both 1938 and 1998. The national team has never progressed beyond that stage.

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In the 2026 World Cup, Norway reached the knockout phase again by advancing to the Round of 32, marking another historic achievement after their long absence.

Tournament Group Stage Opponents Record (W-D-L) Final Result 1938 France Italy (Round of 16) 0–0–1 Round of 16 1994 United States Mexico team, Republic of Ireland, Italy 1–0–2 Group Stage 1998 France Morocco, Scotland, Brazil 1–1–1 Round of 16 2026 United States / Canada / Mexico France, Iraq, Senegal 2–0–0 Round of 32 (Ongoing)

Although the team entered the tournament with ambitions of making a deep run, reaching the knockout stage already represents a major step forward.

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The national team’s journey has also produced a unique World Cup record. Norway remains one of the few teams to have faced Brazil multiple times without losing, earning victories and draws against one of soccer’s greatest powers.