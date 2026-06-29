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What is Paraguay’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Germany?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Paraguay player Matias Galarza reacts during a FIFA World Cup 2026 match.
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesParaguay player Matias Galarza reacts during a FIFA World Cup 2026 match.

The single-elimination bracket has presented Paraguay with the ultimate David vs. Goliath narrative. After surviving a highly physical baseline group cycle, the South American underdogs are mapping out a major upset strategy for the biggest match of their modern era against Germany.

Reflecting this tournament progress on the live leaderboard index, Paraguay has climbed to a live, unofficial position of 37th in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking. While La Albirroja officially stepped on North American soil occupying the 41st global seat on June 11, their hard-fought path out of the initial stage of the 2026 World Cup has forced an upward trend in the algorithm.

Defying the odds to continue their campaign means their baseline metrics are trending in the right direction just as they run headfirst into a traditional elite power.

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The Round of 32 Seeding Equation

The challenge ahead is clearly outlined by a massive numerical gulf on the international ladder. Germany commands the 12th spot globally on the official leaderboard, carrying a dominant tier of 1,726.22 points.

While the paper metrics present a clear separation, Paraguay’s defensive growth since their opening matchday has given them a distinct competitive identity.

Why isn’t Jamal Musiala starting for Germany against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup?

see also

Why isn’t Jamal Musiala starting for Germany against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup?

Comparative Knockout Baseline & Global Rank

CountryFIFA RankPointsGoal difference
Germany12th6+6
Paraguay37th4-2
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Gustavo Alfaro’s side shook off a heavy 4-1 opening blowout against the United States to secure their survival by executing back-to-back clean sheets. A crucial 1-0 victory over Turkiye followed by a gritty 0-0 stalemate with Australia allowed them to claim one of the highly coveted third-place wildcard tickets.

Historic context

Paraguay achieved its absolute competitive peak back in 2001, when a golden generation briefly drove them to a historic peak of 8th in the world. Conversely, their absolute lowest floor came during a severe modern transition period that saw them plummet to 103rd globally.

Because World Cup knockout ties carry the highest possible match-weight multiplier in the FIFA calculation matrix, the pitch in the Round of 32 functions as a high-yield point environment. A defeat against a giant like Germany carries almost zero mathematical penalty for a 37th-ranked underdog, giving Paraguay complete freedom to play without fear.

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