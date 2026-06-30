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Sweden’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with France

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Viktor Gyokeres of Sweden.
© Getty ImagesViktor Gyokeres of Sweden.

Sweden face a daunting test in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, where they’ll need to find a way past France at the New York New Jersey Stadium, after sneaking through Group F as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Sweden sit at No. 37 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, more than 380 points behind the side they’re about to face. Sweden’s group stage was a mixed bag — they opened with a 5-1 win over Tunisia, were then thumped 5-1 by the Netherlands, and closed things out with a 1-1 draw against Japan.

That haul of four points was just enough to sneak Graham Potter’s men through as one of the eight strongest third-place teams, with goal difference playing a major role in keeping their World Cup alive.

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Awaiting them is a France side ranked all the way up at No. 2, and arriving with the tournament’s most fearsome attack on display. Didier Deschamps’ group made light work of Group I, opening with a 3-1 win over Senegal, following it with a 3-0 victory against Iraq, and rounding things off with a 4-1 demolition of Norway to finish with a perfect record.

Alexander Isak #9 of Sweden acknowledges fans after a 1-1 draw vs Japan. (Getty Images)

Alexander Isak #9 of Sweden acknowledges fans after a 1-1 draw vs Japan. (Getty Images)

Sweden looking to make the most of a tough draw

France are the clear favorites to advance in this matchup, though they’ll need to be wary of Sweden’s Premier League-stocked front line. Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, and Anthony Elanga have combined for four of Sweden’s seven goals at the tournament so far.

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How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Sweden could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

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How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Sweden could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Sweden will look to pull off a major upset at the New York New Jersey Stadium to book a place in the Round of 16, where Paraguay await after eliminating Germany on penalties.

France, meanwhile, arrive as one of the favorites to lift the trophy, powered by Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, who have combined for eight of their side’s group-stage goals.

It will be the first-ever World Cup meeting between the two nations, with France holding a commanding edge in their broader head-to-head history, having won 12 of their meetings to Sweden’s six victories, with five draws.

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