Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Japan projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Brazil face Japan in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. After impressive performances against Scotland and Haiti, Carlo Ancelotti’s team will look to maintain their attacking threat. However, Hajime Moriyasu’s team could make things difficult, as they are capable of defending brilliantly in a low block and breaking quickly on the counterattack. Because of this, fans are closely watching Vinícius Jr.’s status ahead of the match.

Vinícius Jr. is expected to start for Brazil vs Japan, as he has no injuries or suspensions. After being the team’s best player in the last three matches, he will look to make the difference once again. In addition, he is aiming to close the gap on Lionel Messi in the top scorer list, as he already has four goals. Coming off a heavily criticized season, he is expected to be the most decisive player for the national team, leading the attack brilliantly.

Under Hajime Moriyasu, Japan have remained highly competitive. They know how to adapt perfectly to their opponents. Therefore, they could excel in a defensive low block against Brazil, making life difficult for Vinícius Jr. In addition, they are very quick on the counterattack, using short passes to advance into the opposition’s half. There, Daizen Maeda is expected to be the difference-maker, as Takefusa Kubo will once again be unavailable.

Relying on ball possession and a high press, Brazil have established as one of the best attacking teams at the 2026 World Cup. To do so, Vinícius Jr. is key, as his dribbling ability and goalscoring threat make him the difference-maker. In addition, Casemiro, Gabriel Magalhães, and Marquinhos need to shine defensively, as Japan could look to take advantage of any mistake to threaten on the counterattack.

Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil scores against Haiti.

Brazil projected lineup vs Japan

Brazil arrive as the clear favorites to defeat Japan. To do so, head coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to repeat the same lineup that has performed so well throughout the tournament. Vinícius Jr. will be the cornerstone of the team, having stood out in every match. Although Neymar Jr. will be available, he could come off the bench. Beyond the attack, defensive solidity will be the other challenge, as they need to counter Japan’s counterattacks.

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Considering this, Brazil could lineup as follows: Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá; Rayan, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Jr.

Japan projected lineup vs Brazil

Japan will look to surprise Brazil. Head coach Hajime Moriyasu faces a major challenge, as he will not be able to count on Takefusa Kubo. Nevertheless, Daizen Maeda will look to be the difference-maker once again in the attack. In addition, Yukinari Sugawara and Keito Nakamura will be key to breaking Brazil’s defensive line on the counterattack. Therefore, they will need to be very efficient.

With this in mind, Japan could play as follows: Zion Suzuki; Ayumu Seko, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito; Yukinari Sugawara, Ao Tanaka, Daichi Kamada, Keito Nakamura; Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda; Ayase Ueda.

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