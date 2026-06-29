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Germany’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Paraguay

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Manuel Neuer of Germany.
© Getty ImagesManuel Neuer of Germany.

Germany enter their Round of 32 clash against Paraguay as a strong candidate at the 2026 World Cup to clinch the title. The four-time champions topped Group E and now face the task of getting past a Paraguayan side that punched its ticket through as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Germany currently sit at No.12 in the FIFA World Rankings, dropping two spots since the start of the tournament. Julian Nagelsmann’s side opened with an emphatic 7-1 win over Curacao, followed it up with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Ivory Coast. In their final group match, they fell 2-1 to Ecuador, though it had no real impact, as they finished the group stage with six points and top spot in Group E.

Paraguay, by contrast, head into this one as significant underdogs on paper. The South Americans currently sit at No.37 in the FIFA having climbed four spots after their victory over Turkey in the group stage.

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Despite a tricky group, Paraguay advanced as one of the eight best third-placed teams, setting up a daunting first knockout test against one of the tournament’s traditional heavyweights.

Leroy Sane celebrates a goal for gERMANY. (Getty Images)

Leroy Sane celebrates a goal for gERMANY. (Getty Images)

Germany returns to the knockout stage

Beyond the rankings and the result against Paraguay, simply being back in the knockout rounds represents a notable milestone for Germany. The four-time champions failed to escape the group stage in both 2018 and 2022, a stunning fall from grace for a nation that had reached at least the semifinals in eight of its previous ten World Cup appearances before that.

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‘I missed clarity and dominance’: Bastian Schweinsteiger criticizes Germany’s performance in loss to Ecuador

Paraguay’s historic return to the World Cup stage

Regardless of today’s result, Paraguay have already exceeded expectations simply by making it back to the World Cup for the first time since 2010. Their best-ever finish came at that very tournament in South Africa, where La Albirroja reached the quarterfinals, while they’ve also made the Round of 16 on three separate occasions throughout their history.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Paraguay eliminate Germany: First World Cup exit to a South American side since Ronaldo’s Brazil in 2002

Paraguay eliminate Germany: First World Cup exit to a South American side since Ronaldo’s Brazil in 2002

Paraguay eliminated Germany following a thrilling penalty shootout, markin Germany's first World Cup exit to a South American side since Ronaldo's Brazil in 2002.

Who, when and where will Paraguay play in the Round of 16?

Who, when and where will Paraguay play in the Round of 16?

In a thrilling penalty shootout, Paraguay eliminated Germany and will play in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

How Germany’s win, draw, or loss vs Paraguay could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

How Germany’s win, draw, or loss vs Paraguay could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Germany and Paraguay are clashing, and depending on the scenario, the 2026 World Cup bracket could see several modifications.

Why isn’t Nico Schlotterbeck playing for Germany against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Nico Schlotterbeck playing for Germany against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup?

Germany face Paraguay in the Round of 32. Although they are considered one of the top contenders, their recent defeat to Ecuador has raised serious defensive concerns. Adding to that concern, head coach Julian Nagelsmann will be without Nico Schlotterbeck.

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