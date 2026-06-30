Is Kylian Mbappe playing? France vs Sweden confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

France have established as one of the best teams at the 2026 World Cup. Imposing their attacking strength, they remain unbeaten as the tournament’s highest-scoring team. With this in mind, they face Sweden in the Round of 32, needing to maintain their excellent form. Because of this, fans are keeping a close eye on Kylian Mbappé‘s status, as he has been the team’s leading goalscorer and may be differential.

Kylian Mbappé will start for France, as he has no physical issues or suspensions. Head coach Didier Deschamps considers him an undisputed starter because of his goalscoring ability. Although he arrived amid heavy criticism, he has scored four goals, competing to become the tournament’s top scorer. Therefore, he will enter the Round of 32 clash highly motivated, looking to score several goals.

Alongside Mbappé, France will maintain their attacking approach with Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, including Bradley Barcola, which has been very successful. Combined with the attackers’ defensive work rate, Deschamps will look to balance the team with Adrien Rabiot and Aurélien Tchouaméni in midfield. Facing a team capable of posing an attacking threat, the defensive solidity of the full-backs will be crucial.

Like France, Sweden will look to dominate the match, looking to take advantage of their pace on the wings and their aerial strength. Because of this, head coach Graham Potter will keep Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres as his attacking partnership. However, they face one main challenge: Containing the opposition’s powerful attack. As a result, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Victor Lindelof, and Gustaf Lagerbielke will need to deliver an almost flawless performance.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France.

France confirmed lineup vs Sweden

After remaining unbeaten in the 2026 World Cup, France come into the match as the clear favorites to defeat Sweden. Didier Deschamps will to stick with the same lineup, just including Bradley Barcola. The presence of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot will be crucial to press high and shut down the opposition’s counterattacks. Alongside them, William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano will need to shine defensively to stop Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres.

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see also How to watch France vs Sweden match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Considering this, France will play as follows: Mike Maignan; Lucas Digne, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde; Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni; Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappé.

Sweden confirmed lineup vs France

Despite their impressive debut against Tunisia, Sweden have struggled in their last two matches, losing to the Netherlands and drawing with Japan. Even so, head coach Graham Potter will stick with his attacking approach, led by Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres. However, they face the enormous challenge of containing France’s powerful attack, as they could lose control of the match.

With this in mind, Sweden will lineup as follows: Jacob Zetterström; Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Daniel Svensson, Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, Elliot Stroud; Anthony Elanga; Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres.

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