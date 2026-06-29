Why isn’t Takefusa Kubo playing for Japan against Brazil at the 2026 World Cup?

The highly anticipated Round of 32 clash between Japan and Brazil at Houston Stadium features a massive tactical missing piece for the Samurai Blue. Takefusa Kubo, the creative engine and Real Sociedad playmaker, has been left out of Hajime Moriyasu’s starting lineup for this do-or-die knockout match.

The definitive reason behind his omission is a lingering left-knee injury. The 25-year-old midfielder originally sustained the injury during Japan’s intensely physical tournament-opening draw against the Netherlands, forcing him to miss the subsequent group-stage matches against Tunisia and Scotland.

Kubo’s absence compounds an already devastating medical crisis for Japan. The Samurai Blue arrived in North America completely stripped of their core leadership group, with key stars Kaoru Mitoma, Takumi Minamino, and veteran captain Wataru Endo all ruled out of the tournament due to severe pre-camp injuries.

Projected Recovery Time: When Will Kubo Return?

Because this knee injury involves a bone bruise and localized swelling rather than structural ligament damage, Kubo’s 2026 World Cup campaign is not officially over.

Neither the player nor the Japan Football Association (JFA) have locked in a rigid medical timetable, opting instead to monitor his progress day by day. If the Samurai Blue can orchestrate an upset against Brazil without him, the medical staff is circling Friday, July 3, or Saturday, July 4 as a realistic target window for his return.

This timeline would make him available for a potential Round of 16 appearance, giving his knee the critical rest required to clear the remaining inflammation and handle full-contact training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Japan projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Coach Hajime Moriyasu’s Verdict

There was a late surge of optimism in the Japanese camp just 24 hours before kickoff. On Sunday, June 28, Kubo was cleared by the medical staff to return to light group training for the first time since the opening matchday. Heavily taped up, the winger even expressed confidence to local media, stating he felt “in a good state.”

However, manager Hajime Moriyasu opted for maximum caution during his pre-match press conference, choosing protectiveness over rushing his star asset back into an intense environment against a physical side like Brazil: “I’m hoping for a speedy recovery and he’s doing everything he can to pick up his conditioning, [but] he will not play in the Brazil game.”

Japan’s head coach Hajime Moriyasu (Getty Images).

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Kubo has progressed enough to potentially earn a highly restricted, emergency seat on the substitutes’ bench, he lacks the competitive match fitness and tactical sharpness required to handle the tracking and defensive work rate demanded by the starting eleven.

Tactical Adjustments: Who Fills the Void?

Kubo’s absence forces a structural adjustment in Moriyasu’s transition blueprint. To compensate for the loss of Kubo’s elite half-space progression, the Samurai Blue will lean heavily on the technical versatility of Takumi Minamino and the directness of Ritsu Doan.

The tactical priority shifts toward maintaining a hyper-compact midfield block designed to disrupt Brazil’s passing channels before launching rapid counters through the wings.

Advertisement