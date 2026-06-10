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Full list of 2026 World Cup coaches and highest-paid managers

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Carlo Ancelloti, head coach of Brazil.
© Getty ImagesCarlo Ancelloti, head coach of Brazil.

The 2026 World Cup is set to break records not just in scale—featuring 48 teams across the United States, Mexico, and Canada—but also in the staggering financial investments made on the sidelines. National teams have made high-profile signings of elite coaches, offering immense salaries to secure the game’s brightest tactical minds to guide their countries toward eternal glory.

A tactical trend defining this cycle is the reliance on imported expertise. Out of the 48 nations competing in North America, an incredible 31 countries have chosen to utilize foreign head coaches.

This global exchange underscores a growing belief among international federations that tactical flexibility and seasoned, outside perspectives are worth paying a massive premium for, completely reshaping the landscape of international management.

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The 10 highest-paid coaches at the 2026 World Cup

Driven by the high stakes of an expanded tournament, the top earners on the international stage are taking home massive paychecks. Leading the pack is legendary Italian tactician Carlo Ancelotti, whom Brazil heavily recruited with a singular, multi-million dollar mission: deliver the Seleção’s historic sixth star.

Brazil&#039;s Carlo Ancelotti waving fans

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil waves to the fans after a game. (Getty Images)

  • 1- Carlo Ancelotti (Brazil) – $11.3 million
  • 2- Julian Nagelsmann (Germany) – $7.9 million
  • 3- Mauricio Pochettino (USA) – $6.8 million
  • 4- Thomas Tuchel (England) – $6.5 million
  • 5- Roberto Martinez (Portugal) – $4.5 million
  • 6- Fabio Cannavaro (Uzbekistan) – $4.5 million
  • 7- Jesse Marsch (Canada) – $2.8 million
  • 8- Javier Aguirre (Mexico) – $2.8 million
  • 9- Gustavo Alfaro (Paraguay) – $2.8 million
  • 10- Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) – $2.6 million
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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Full list of 2026 World Cup coaches

National TeamCoach (Nationality)
AlgeriaVladimir Petkovic (Switzerland)
ArgentinaLionel Scaloni (Argentina)
AustraliaTony Popovic (Australia)
AustriaRalf Rangnick (Germany)
BelgiumRudi Garcia (France)
Bosnia and HerzegovinaSergej Barbarez (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
BrazilCarlo Ancelotti (Italy)
Cabo VerdePedro Leitão Brito “Bubista” (Cabo Verde)
CanadaJesse Marsch (USA)
ColombiaNestor Lorenzo (Argentina)
Congo DRSébastien Desabre (France)
Cote d’IvoireEmerse Faé (Cote d’Ivoire)
CroatiaZlatko Dalic (Croatia)
CuracaoDick Advocaat (Netherlands)
CzechiaMiroslav Koubek (Czechia)
EcuadorSebastian Beccacece (Argentina)
EgyptHossam Hassan (Egypt)
England Thomas Tuchel (Germany)
FranceDidier Deschamps (France)
GermanyJulian Nagelsmann (Germany)
GhanaCarlos Queiroz (Portugal)
HaitiSébastien Migné (France)
IranAmir Ghalenoei (Iran)
IraqGraham Arnold (Australia)
JapanHajime Moriyasu (Japan)
JordanJamal Sellami (Morocco)
Korea RepublicHong Myung-bo (Korea Republic)
MexicoJavier Aguirre (Mexico)
MoroccoMohamed Ouahbi (Morocco)
NetherlandsRonald Koeman (Netherlands)
New ZealandDarren Bazeley (England)
NorwayStåle Solbakken (Norway)
PanamaThomas Christiansen (Spain)
ParaguayGustavo Alfaro (Argentina)
PortugalRoberto Martinez (Spain)
QatarJulen Lopetegui (Spain)
Saudi ArabiaGeorgios Donis (Greece)
ScotlandSteve Clarke (Scotland)
SenegalPape Thiaw (Senegal)
South AfricaHugo Broos (Belgium)
SpainLuis de la Fuente (Spain)
SwedenGraham Potter (England)
SwitzerlandMurat Yakin (Switzerland)
TunisiaSabri Lamouchi (France)
TurkeyVincenzo Montella (Italy)
USAMauricio Pochettino (Argentina)
UruguayMarcelo Bielsa (Argentina)
UzbekistanFabio Cannavaro (Italy)
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