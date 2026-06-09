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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022.
© Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesLionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022.

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world and, every four years, it captures the attention of fans across every continent. That makes the FIFA World Cup the biggest sporting event on the planet.

Nearly a century has passed since the first edition in 1930, played entirely at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, where hosts Uruguay claimed the title by defeating Argentina in the final. Thirteen national teams from South America, North America and Europe took part in that tournament, and much has changed since then, culminating in the 48-team format that will debut this summer.

Since then, every World Cup trophy has been won by countries from just two continents. Europe accounts for the majority of champions, with 12 titles shared among five different nations, while South America has claimed the remaining 10 through three countries.

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As for hosting the World Cup, Oceania remains the only continent yet to stage the tournament. Eleven editions have been held in Europe, five in South America, four in North America (including this year’s tournament), two in Asia and one in Africa.

Pele is the only player in history to have won three FIFA World Cup titles.

Pele is the only player in history to have won three FIFA World Cup titles.

Which countries have won the World Cup?

Uruguay were the first FIFA World Cup champions, lifting the trophy on home soil in 1930. They repeated the feat 20 years later with their famous victory over Brazil at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana Stadium in 1950.

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The other World Cup titles won by South American nations belong to Brazil and Argentina. Led by Pele, the Brazilians captured the trophies in 1958, 1962 and 1970 before adding titles in 1994 and 2002. Argentina, meanwhile, won their first World Cup in 1978, repeated the feat in 1986 under the leadership of Diego Maradona, and lifted the trophy again in 2022 with Lionel Messi.

The first European champions were Italy, who won back-to-back titles in 1934 and 1938 before adding crowns in 1982 and 2006. Germany have also won four World Cups: 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014. France are next with two titles, having won on home soil in 1998 before triumphing again in 2018. England have one World Cup title, earned in 1966, while Spain claimed their only championship in 2010.

Which national team has won the most World Cup titles?

After 22 editions, Brazil remain the most successful nation in FIFA World Cup history with five titles. Italy and Germany are next with four each, while Argentina have won three. Uruguay and France have been crowned champions twice, while England and Spain have each lifted the trophy once.

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Complete list of World Cup winners

YEARCHAMPIONRUNNER-UP (RESULT)
1930UruguayArgentina (4-2)
1934 ItalyCzechoslovakia (2-1)
1938 ItalyHungary (4-2)
1950 UruguayBrazil (2-1)
1954 West GermanyHungary (3-2)
1958 BrazilSweden (5-2)
1962 BrazilCzechoslovakia (3-1)
1966 EnglandWest Germany (4-2)
1970 BrazilItaly (4-1)
1974 West GermanyNetherlands (2-1)
1978 ArgentinaNetherlands (3-1)
1982 ItalyWest Germany (3-1)
1986 ArgentinaWest Germany (3-2)
1990 West GermanyArgentina (1-0)
1994 BrazilItaly (0-0, 3-2 pen.)
1998 FranceBrazil (3-0)
2002 BrazilGermany (2-0)
2006 ItalyFrance (1-1, 5-3 pen.)
2010 SpainNetherlands (1-0)
2014 GermanyArgentina (1-0)
2018 FranceCroatia (4-2)
2022 ArgentinaFrance (3-3, 4-2 pen.)
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