Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Why isn’t Desire Doue playing for France against Sweden at the 2026 World Cup?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Desire Doue of France celebrating.
© Hannah Foslien/Getty ImagesDesire Doue of France celebrating.

France is set to battle Sweden on Tuesday, June 30th, in a high-stakes Round of 32 clash at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With the 2026 World Cup officially shifting into single-elimination, win-or-go-home territory, the absence of rising star Desire Doue from the starting lineup has raised immediate questions among Les Bleus faithful.

Doue will begin the match on the substitutes’ bench due to a tactical decision by head coach Didier Deschamps. The Paris Saint-Germain winger has been in excellent form and is not dealing with any injury or physical discomfort; rather, the French manager has simply opted for a different strategic approach, leaving the dynamic wide player out of the opening XI.

In fact, Deschamps chose to completely revamp what many expected to be his starting left flank. While Theo Hernandez and Doue handled the heavy lifting against Senegal and Norway in France’s toughest group-stage fixtures, Deschamps instead deployed Lucas Digne and Bradley Barcola on the left side, a duo that previously paired up during a more comfortable group match against Iraq.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

As a result of the shuffle, France’s frontline will feature Barcola and Ousmane Dembele out wide on the wings. Michael Olise will pull the strings as the central playmaker directly behind the primary striker, a focal point role that superstar Kylian Mbappe has anchored throughout the competition.

Desire Doue #20 of France celebrates after scoring against Norway.

Desire Doue #20 of France celebrates after scoring against Norway.

Doue has emerged as one of the premier young talents in France over the last few years, playing a pivotal role in PSG’s deep UEFA Champions League runs to earn a coveted spot in this star-studded national team. After contributing to France’s 2025 UEFA Nations League Final Four campaign, he started against both Senegal and Norway, opening his tournament account against the latter by scoring his first career World Cup goal in a 4-1 rout.

Advertisement
How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Sweden could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

see also

How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Sweden could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

France managing injuries ahead of knockout push

After grinding out a tough win over Senegal in their tournament opener, France quickly transformed into an absolute juggernaut, cruising to a 3-0 victory over Iraq and a commanding 4-1 blowout of Erling Haaland’s Norway. Les Bleus head into the single-elimination stage in blistering form, though the coaching staff is still forced to manage a handful of lingering fitness concerns.

For Tuesday’s clash against Sweden, forward Marcus Thuram is highly unlikely to feature as he continues to nurse a stubborn calf injury. Meanwhile, as first reported by RMC Sport, veteran midfielder N’Golo Kante has been dealing with a persistent knee issue, which has notoriously prevented the 2018 World Cup champion from making his debut in this year’s tournament.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How far have Sweden advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

How far have Sweden advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Sweden has made its way to the knockout stage, prompting questions on what has been its best performance in World Cup history.

What is France’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Sweden?

What is France’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Sweden?

The current ranking of France ahead of their match against Sweden in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup.

Sweden’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with France

Sweden’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with France

Sweden face a daunting test in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, where they'll need to find a way past France at the New York New Jersey Stadium, after sneaking through Group F as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams. Sweden sit at No. 37 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, […]

Is Kylian Mbappe playing? France vs Sweden confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Is Kylian Mbappe playing? France vs Sweden confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

France are one of the best teams at the 2026 World Cup, leaving their attacking mark throughout the tournament. They face Sweden today in the Round of 32. As this is the knockout stage, fans are closely watching Kylian Mbappé's status.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo