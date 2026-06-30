Why isn’t Desire Doue playing for France against Sweden at the 2026 World Cup?

France is set to battle Sweden on Tuesday, June 30th, in a high-stakes Round of 32 clash at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With the 2026 World Cup officially shifting into single-elimination, win-or-go-home territory, the absence of rising star Desire Doue from the starting lineup has raised immediate questions among Les Bleus faithful.

Doue will begin the match on the substitutes’ bench due to a tactical decision by head coach Didier Deschamps. The Paris Saint-Germain winger has been in excellent form and is not dealing with any injury or physical discomfort; rather, the French manager has simply opted for a different strategic approach, leaving the dynamic wide player out of the opening XI.

In fact, Deschamps chose to completely revamp what many expected to be his starting left flank. While Theo Hernandez and Doue handled the heavy lifting against Senegal and Norway in France’s toughest group-stage fixtures, Deschamps instead deployed Lucas Digne and Bradley Barcola on the left side, a duo that previously paired up during a more comfortable group match against Iraq.

As a result of the shuffle, France’s frontline will feature Barcola and Ousmane Dembele out wide on the wings. Michael Olise will pull the strings as the central playmaker directly behind the primary striker, a focal point role that superstar Kylian Mbappe has anchored throughout the competition.

Desire Doue #20 of France celebrates after scoring against Norway.

Doue has emerged as one of the premier young talents in France over the last few years, playing a pivotal role in PSG’s deep UEFA Champions League runs to earn a coveted spot in this star-studded national team. After contributing to France’s 2025 UEFA Nations League Final Four campaign, he started against both Senegal and Norway, opening his tournament account against the latter by scoring his first career World Cup goal in a 4-1 rout.

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France managing injuries ahead of knockout push

After grinding out a tough win over Senegal in their tournament opener, France quickly transformed into an absolute juggernaut, cruising to a 3-0 victory over Iraq and a commanding 4-1 blowout of Erling Haaland’s Norway. Les Bleus head into the single-elimination stage in blistering form, though the coaching staff is still forced to manage a handful of lingering fitness concerns.

For Tuesday’s clash against Sweden, forward Marcus Thuram is highly unlikely to feature as he continues to nurse a stubborn calf injury. Meanwhile, as first reported by RMC Sport, veteran midfielder N’Golo Kante has been dealing with a persistent knee issue, which has notoriously prevented the 2018 World Cup champion from making his debut in this year’s tournament.