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How far have Ivory Coast advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Players of Cote d'Ivoire pose for a team photograph
© Getty ImagesPlayers of Cote d'Ivoire pose for a team photograph

Stepping back onto the global stage with a hungry new roster, Ivory Coast is ready to shake off years of disappointment and fight for a deep World Cup run. As the Elephants battle to overwrite a history of missed chances, all eyes are locked on their past tournament records, leaving fans wondering just how far this current squad can push their all-time best finish.

The national team arrived at the 2026 World Cup after a long absence from global competition and with a squad that combines experienced leaders with exciting young talent. After years of falling short despite producing legendary players, Ivory Coast entered the tournament determined to finally break through.

Before this tournament, Ivory Coast had qualified for three previous World Cups: 2006, 2010, and 2014. Despite having some of Africa’s most talented players, the national team was eliminated in the group stage every time. The 2006 tournament marked Ivory Coast’s first appearance on soccer’s biggest stage.

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Led by Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure, and a golden generation of players, the Elephants were placed in a difficult group with Argentina and the Netherlands and were unable to reach the knockout rounds. Then, four years later in South Africa, Ivory Coast again faced a challenging group featuring Brazil and Portugal.

ivory coast world cup

Didier Drogba of Ivory Coast encourages a team mate

The national team earned four points and recorded a memorable 3-0 victory over North Korea, but it was still not enough to advance. The 2014 World Cup in Brazil produced the most painful exit. Ivory Coast needed only a draw against Greece in their final group match, but a late penalty ended their hopes and sent the Elephants home once again.

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The breakthrough finally arrives in 2026

Despite those disappointments, Ivory Coast achieved a unique record before 2026. The national team had won at least one match in every World Cup tournament it had qualified for, showing consistent competitiveness even without progressing further.

The 2026 World Cup changed everything for Ivory Coast. Under coach Emerse Fae, the national team finally achieved the milestone that previous generations could not reach.

Ivory Coast advanced beyond the group stage for the first time in its history, reaching the Round of 32. The achievement ended a long wait for the Elephants, who had previously been unable to escape the first phase of the tournament.

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TournamentGroup Stage OpponentsRecord (W-D-L)Final Result
2006 GermanyArgentina, Netherlands, Serbia and Montenegro1–0–2Group Stage
2010 South AfricaBrazil, Portugal, North Korea1–1–1Group Stage
2014 BrazilColombia, Greece, Japan1–0–2Group Stage
2026 United States / Canada / MexicoEcuador, Germany, Curacao2–0–1Round of 32 (Ongoing)

The national team qualified after finishing second in Group E behind Germany. Ivory Coast collected six points thanks to victories over Ecuador and Curacao, while their only defeat came in a narrow 2-1 loss against Germany.

The campaign showed the balance that Fae has built. Ivory Coast remained defensively strong while relying on talented attackers to create moments in transition.

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ivory coast world cup

Wilfried Bony of the Ivory Coast (C) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with Yaya Toure (L) and Gervinho during the 2014 FIFA World Cup

Ivory Coast’s best-ever World Cup finish

Before 2026, Ivory Coast’s best World Cup results were all group-stage appearances. The golden generation featuring Drogba came close, but never managed to reach the knockout rounds.

StatisticRecord
Appearances4 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2026)
Matches Played12 (through the 2026 group stage)
Wins / Draws / Losses5 Wins / 1 Draw / 6 Losses
Goals For / Goals Against17 Goals Scored / 16 Goals Conceded (through the 2026 group stage)
Maiden World Cup GoalDidier Drogba (2006 vs. Argentina)
Biggest World Cup Win3-0 vs. North Korea (2010)
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The Round of 32 appearance in the 2026 World Cup is officially the best finish in Ivory Coast’s World Cup history. It represents the first time the Elephants have moved beyond the group stage and created a new benchmark for future teams.

The achievement also places Ivory Coast among the African nations that have broken through on soccer’s biggest stage. The national team now has the opportunity to continue building its legacy and prove that this generation can achieve what previous stars could not.

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