Why isn’t Amad Diallo starting for Ivory Coast against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Amad Diallo has been hyped up as one of Ivory Coast’s most thrilling attacking threats heading into the 2026 World Cup knockouts. Thus, his sudden absence from the starting XI against Norway instantly turned heads.

Ivory Coast and Norway meet at AT&T Stadium with both nations chasing their first-ever victory in a World Cup knockout match. While Norway arrives with Erling Haaland leading a dangerous attack, Ivory Coast hopes its talented squad can continue a historic campaign after finally escaping the group stage.

The match represents a major milestone for Ivory Coast. The national team reached the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first time after finishing second in Group E behind Germany.

The Elephants collected six points during the group stage with victories over Ecuador and Curacao, while their only defeat came against Germany in a narrow 2-1 loss. That achievement ended years of frustration after Ivory Coast previously exited in the group stage during all three of its earlier World Cup appearances.

Players of Cote d’Ivoire pose for a team photograph

Coach Emerse Fae has built a team based on defensive discipline, attacking transitions, and a wide range of offensive options. The national team has shown that goals can come from different players, making selection decisions difficult even during the biggest matches.

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The Amad Diallo decision surprises fans

The biggest lineup discussion before kickoff focused on Amad Diallo. The Manchester United winger was expected by many supporters to start after making a strong impact during Ivory Coast’s group-stage campaign.

However, Diallo was named among the substitutes for the Round of 32 clash against Norway, with Fae choosing Nicolas Pepe, Yan Diomande, and Yohan-Ange Bonny as the attacking options in the starting XI. The decision was not linked to an injury or fitness issue. Instead, it came down to tactical choices and Ivory Coast’s attacking depth.

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Diallo had already shown his importance earlier in the tournament. After beginning as a substitute against Ecuador, he came off the bench and scored a dramatic late winner, proving he could change games when introduced.

Why Amad Diallo is starting from the bench

Ivory Coast’s attacking competition is one of the main reasons behind Diallo’s absence from the starting lineup. The national team has several dangerous players capable of creating chances, allowing Fae to use different approaches depending on the opponent.

Nicolas Pepe enters the Norway match in excellent form after scoring twice against Curacao. Yan Diomande had also become one of the biggest breakout stars of the tournament, using his speed and creativity to cause problems for opposing defenses.

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Amad Diallo of Cote d’Ivoire

Because of that, Diallo has been viewed as a powerful impact option rather than an automatic starter. His ability to attack tired defenders, carry the ball forward, and create moments late in matches gives Ivory Coast another weapon from the bench.

The tactical idea is clear: start with a balanced attacking structure and introduce Diallo when spaces appear. Against Norway’s physical defenders, his pace and dribbling could become even more dangerous in the second half.

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