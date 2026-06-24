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Scotland vs Brazil LIVE Updates: Vinícius puts Brazil ahead at halftime (2-0) in the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Vinicius scored in the first half
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesVinicius scored in the first half

The final matches in the 2026 World Cup Group C could set up a big moment as Scotland and Brazil look for a place in the next round.

Low-scoring matches have been the norm for Scotland in this competition, as they started by narrowly beating Haiti 1-0 before putting in a solid performance but losing 1-0 to Morocco. Even if they are not favored in this one, earning one point would be huge for their hopes.

Improving the image was a must for Brazil after opening with a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their toughest match of the group. In the easier one against Haiti, they won by three goals, 3-0, so they may need to win by a good margin again if Morocco does too.

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Half time between Scotland and Brazil

45+6' The referee brings the first half to an end, with Scotland and Brazil heading into the break after an intense opening period.

Rayan denied by goalkeeper for Brazil

45+6' A long pass reaches Rayan, who controls it well, gets past a defender and shoots, but the Scotland goalkeeper reacts quickly and makes a strong save to prevent the goal.

GOAAAAAL Vinícius scores for Brazil

45+3' Bruno Guimarães delivers a cross into the box for Brazil, the goalkeeper comes out but misjudges the ball, and Vinícius heads it in to score after the mistake and extend Brazil’s lead.

First half stoppage time added

45' The referee signals six minutes of added time to be played at the end of the first half between Scotland and Brazil.

Brazil come close after Rayan cross but Scotland clear on the line

44' Rayan sends a cross from the right side towards Vinícius in the box, who delivers a dangerous ball into the area, Matheus Cunha manages to get the final touch, but Scotland clear it off the line to prevent another Brazil goal.

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Brazil combine well but Cunha effort goes off target

41' Brazil produce a good passing move that ends with Matheus Cunha trying a low placed shot, but the effort does not come close enough to trouble the goalkeeper and goes wide of the target.

Rayan curling effort wide for Brazil

37' Rayan receives the ball on the right side for Brazil, cuts inside and tries a curling left-footed shot aimed for placement, but the effort goes very wide and does not trouble the goal.

Scotland threaten with crosses but Brazil defend well

33' Scotland spend a few minutes pushing forward near the Brazil box, sending in several crosses from wide areas, but none of them manage to find a teammate or reach the target as Brazil deal with everything comfortably.

Match resumes after break

28' The match between Scotland and Brazil resumes after the hydration break, with both teams returning to action and looking to regain rhythm.

Hydration break in Scotland vs Brazil

25' The referee pauses the match for a hydration break, giving both Scotland and Brazil a moment to recover and receive instructions from their coaching staff.

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Goal disallowed

24' The goal was disallowed for a foul by Vinicius on Jack Hendry.

GOAAAAAL Vinícius scores again for Brazil

21' Scotland lose possession again in the build-up, with the number 13 making a mistake, and Vinícius takes advantage to finish and score for Brazil, extending their lead. VAR is checking.

Vinícius chance for Brazil after Rayan pass

19' Vinícius receives the ball from Rayan on the right side and tries a finish with the outside of his right foot, but the shot goes just wide of the goal for Brazil.

Scotland dominant possession but far from their own goal

15' Scotland control the ball for long spells, but they are operating very far from their own penalty area with Brazil staying compact and organized defensively.

Matheus Cunha long-range shot for Brazil

11' Matheus Cunha attempts a shot from distance for Brazil, but it goes very high over the crossbar and away from danger.

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GOAAAAAL Vinícius Júnior scores for Brazil

7' Rayan presses high and forces Scotland into a mistake at the back, with Scott McKenna playing a poor pass that is intercepted, allowing Vinícius Júnior to take advantage and finish to put Brazil ahead.

Robertson mistake

4' Andy Robertson plays a poor back pass for Scotland, allowing Bruno Guimarães to break forward, but his low cross into the box is read early and intercepted by the goalkeeper before it becomes dangerous.

Scotland controlling early possession

3' Scotland take control of the ball in the opening minutes, moving it around with patience while Brazil sit deeper and wait to press at the right moment

Kickoff

The match Scotland vs Brazil begins.

The referees

The referees for this match are César Arturo Ramos (head referee, Mexico), Alberto Morín Méndez (assistant referee 1, Mexico), Marco Antonio Bisguerra Mendiola (assistant referee 2, Mexico), Espen Eskås (fourth official, Norway), Jan Erik Engan (reserve assistant, Norway), Guillermo Pacheco Larios (video assistant referee, Mexico), and Abdullah Dhafer Abdullah Al Haidan Al Shehri (assistant VAR, Saudi Arabia).

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Brazil's list

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Scotland's list

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Their group

These teams are in Group C with Morocco and Haiti. Brazil and Morocco lead with 4 points, Scotland follow with 3, while Haiti are last with 0 points.

Confirmed lineups

Scotland: Gunn, Robertson, McKenna, Hendry, Patterson, Ferguson, McLean, McTominay, McGinn, Gannon-Doak, Shankland.

Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr, Cunha, Rayan.

The stadium

The venue for this match is Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States. It has a capacity of 65,326.

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Welcome!

Welcome to live coverage of the match Scotland vs Brazil.

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