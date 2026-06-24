Scotland vs Brazil LIVE Updates: Vinícius puts Brazil ahead at halftime (2-0) in the 2026 World Cup Group C game

The final matches in the 2026 World Cup Group C could set up a big moment as Scotland and Brazil look for a place in the next round.

Low-scoring matches have been the norm for Scotland in this competition, as they started by narrowly beating Haiti 1-0 before putting in a solid performance but losing 1-0 to Morocco. Even if they are not favored in this one, earning one point would be huge for their hopes.

Improving the image was a must for Brazil after opening with a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their toughest match of the group. In the easier one against Haiti, they won by three goals, 3-0, so they may need to win by a good margin again if Morocco does too.