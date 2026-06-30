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How to watch France vs Sweden match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Kylian Mbappe of France
© Mattia Ozbot/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France
Here are all of the details of where you can watch France vs Sweden on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO France vs Sweden
WHAT 2026 World Cup
WHEN 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Tuesday, June 30, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

France and Sweden meet in one of the standout matchups of the World Cup knockout stage, with a place in the next round at stake. Led by Kylian Mbappe, Les Bleus cruised through the group stage and enter as one of the tournament favorites.

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Sweden opened with a win over Tunisia but was humbled 5-1 by the Netherlands, though the Swedes remain confident their attack can trouble the two-time champions. With elimination on the line, this is a World Cup clash you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch France vs Sweden and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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