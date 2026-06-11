Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Raul Jimenez and Julian Quiñones score in the 2026 World Cup at Mexico City Stadium (2-0)

After four years of waiting, Mexico face South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup. As the hosts of the tournament, Javier Aguirre’s team are looking to make a statement by securing the victory. However, Hugo Broos’ side arrive needing to pull off an upset and take all three points in order to strengthen their chances of finishing near the top of the group. With this in mind, both teams are aiming to be protagonists and deliver a highly competitive match.
Without being one of Africa’s most outstanding national teams, South Africa arrive at the 2026 World Cup looking to make history. After appearing in four editions of the tournament, they have never managed to advance beyond the group stage, so they are seeking a victory that would bring them closer to that objective. To achieve it, they need to impose a strong attacking tempo and take the initiative in the match.
Mexico arrive at the 2026 World Cup with high expectations. After being eliminated in the group stage at Qatar 2022 for the first time in 28 years, they are looking to become protagonists once again. To achieve this, head coach Javier Aguirre aims to shine collectively, relying on pace down the wings and the team’s strong technical ability. In addition, Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez are expected to carry their goalscoring impact into the tournament.
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78' - Julian Quiñones is taken off due to physical problems (2-0)
After having some muscle problems, Mexico's Javier Aguirre has decided to take off Julian Quiñones. In this place, Alexis Vega gets in.
75' Mexico and South Africa make substitutions (2-0)
After scoring two goals, Mexico's Javier Aguirre has decided to rotate the lineup. Raul Jimenez and Erik Lira are taken off. In their place, Armando Gonzalez and Edson Alvarez get in.
In the same way, South Africa have decided to take off Aubrey Modiba and Iqraam Rayners. In their place, Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa get in.
73’- Gilberto Mora is the youngest Mexico 2026 World Cup player (2-0)
After the three-minute hydration break, the referee resumes play between Mexico and South Africa.
67'-GOOOOOOOOAL OF RAUL JIMENEZ OF MEXICO (2-0)
Just minutes after the substitutions, Mexico scored its second goal. Following a play initiated by Julian Quiñones, Raúl Jiménez received a great cross and headed it in to give his team the lead.
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66'- Mexico announce subtitutions (1-0)
Chasing the second goal, Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre has decide to take off Brian Gutierrez and Alvaro Fildago. In their place, Luis Chavez and Gilberto Mora get on field.
61' - South Africa announce another substitution (1-0)
With Mexico's dominance, South Africa have decided to take off Jayden Adams. In his place, Themba Zwane gets on field.
61' – Mexico push South Africa back into their own penalty area (1-0)
Although South Africa started the second half on the offensive, Yaya Sithole’s ejection changed the course of the game. Since then, Mexico have managed to pin their opponent back in ttheir own penalty area, leaving it with no chance of scoring the equalizer. In fact, Javier Aguirre’s team is close to scoring a second goal.
56' - South Africa announce substitution (1-0)
Looking to regain the control of the game, South Africa have decided to take off Lyle Foster and get Thalente Mbatha on field.
55' - Yaya Sithole's red card reshaped South Africa plan (1-0)
Following Yaya Sithole's ejection from the South African team, Mexico once again established as the dominant force, as their opponents retreated into their own penalty area, leaving them with no chance of tying the game.
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49' - South Africa's Yaya Sithole rceeives a red card (1-0)
After a harsh foul on Mexico's Raul Jimenez, South Africa star Yaya Sithole receives a DIRECT red card. With this, Javier Aguirre's team gets a free kick near the area.
47 -Mexico near the second goal (1-0)
Following another mistake South Africa, Mexico's Alvaro Fidalgo almost score the second goal
Second half underway! (1-0)
Mexico vs South Africa second half is underway.
HALF TIME! Mexico partially defeat South Africa, with a brilliant offense (1-0)
As expected, Mexico have become the more dominant team on the field. Controlling the midfield and relying on their attacking individual quality, they managed to take the lead on the scoreboard. Julián Quiñones has been key to that effort, demonstrating his excellent goalscoring ability while also creating numerous chances. However, they have lost considerable ground since then, allowing their opponents to push them back.
Despite trailing on the scoreboard, South Africa have managed to control large stretches of the match. In spite of their mistakes while playing out from the back, they have pressed Mexico effectively, creating goalscoring opportunities and pinning them inside their own penalty area. As a result, both teams have been fairly evenly matched, leaving the second half wide open.
42' - Mexico and South Africa are leveled, with out surprises (1-0)
Although Mexico are in constant control of the game, South Africa continue to press them, leaving Javier Aguirre’s team with no space. As a result, the game has evened out considerably, with play concentrated in the midfield.
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37' - Mexico keep pushing back South Africa (1-0)
Despite South Africa's efforts, Mexico continue to dominate the match. Not only are they controlling the midfield, but they're also winning the ball back effectively under pressure. Furthermore, Julián Quiñones is shining as the team's standout player, creating space and creating great scoring opportunities.
32' - South Africa struggle with ball control, and Mexico easily win the ball back (1-0)
Although South Africa try to build up play from the back, they often make multiple mistakes when moving the ball forward. As a result, Mexico win the ball back and creates clear scoring chances, so they are suffering from their own strategy.
27' - Game resumed after hydration break (1-0)
After the three-minute hydration break, the referee resumes play between Mexico and South Africa
23'- South Africa press Mexico, gainng momentum (1-0)
Far from giving up after Mexico’s goal, South Africa are pressing their opponent and building plays down the wings. In fact, they’ve managed to gain more ground, somewhat stifling Javier Aguirre’s team.
18’- South Africa chase Mexico’s back problems (1-0)
Despite trailing in the game, South Africa continue to look for an equalizer. Spotting gaps behind Mexico’s defense, they try to exploit them with their speed and long passes. However, the opposing defenders always manage to clear the ball.
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13' Mexico dominate South African with high pressing (1-0)
Playing at home, Mexico have set a fast pace, pressing high up the field and dominating the midfield. South Africa, however, are trying to win the ball back quickly and find space on the wings, but have been unable to break out of their own half.
8' GOOOOOOOOOOOAL OF JULIAN QUIÑONES OF MEXICO (1-0)
Due to their high pressiong, Mexico recover the ball, and Raul Jimenez find it in the area. Despite launching a solid shoot, the goalkeeper saved the ball.
The match has kicked off
Mexico vs South Africa 2026 World Cup opener clash is already underway at Mexico City Stadium
Mexico aim to bounce back at the 2026 World Cup after 2022 flop
From 1994 to 2018, Mexico put together a 28-year streak of reaching the Round of 16 at the World Cup. Through this run, they became one of the biggest national teams, while seeking to improve their performances even further. However, they disappointed at the 2022 World Cup, being eliminated in the group stage. Because of this, head coach Javier Aguirre is looking to restore the national team's former shine.
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Mexico and South Africa to debut cooling breaks at 2026 World Cup
Since the 2026 World Cup will take place in the middle of summer, FIFA has decided to implement cooling breaks during the tournament. Although they were already used at the 2025 Club World Cup, the match between Mexico and South Africa will be the first World Cup game to adopt this measure.
To prevent heatstroke among players, the game will pause every 22 minutes, giving the stars a cooling break. This break will last three minutes, after which play will resume. Consequently, Mexico and South Africa will have the chance to readjust their tactics with their entire roster, marking a first in the history of the tournament.
FIFA will implement a 10-second rule for substitutions at the 2026 World Cup
Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has decided to make several changes to increase playing time. While the five permitted substitutions will remain in place, a 10-second rule has been implemented. Under this rule, players will have only 10 seconds to leave the field. If they fail to do so, their team will be reduced to 10 players for one minute, delaying their entry onto the field.
Although they aren't the favorites heading into today's game, South Africa has opted for a fairly conservative lineup, prioritizing defensive stability. However, they have Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster to boost the scoring side, having Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau as their stars in the wings for the counterattack.
FIFA will implement a 10-second rule for substitutions at the 2026 World Cup
Aiming for a decisive victory in the 2026 World Cup opener, Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre has decided to field a highly offensive lineup, with Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez leading the attack. In addition, Gilberto Mora and Santiago Giménez could come off the bench as game-changers, as they have the ability to boost the team’s overall play.
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Where will the Mexico vs. South Africa 2026 World Cup opener be played?
Unlike previous World Cups, the 2026 edition has three official host nations: Mexico, Canada, and the United States. However, FIFA has decided that the opening clash will be played at Mexico City Stadium, better known as Azteca Stadium. Although the match is not being held in the United States, this venue is historic and has a large capacity for fans.
Following its renovation in May 2024, Azteca Stadium has a total capacity of 87,000 spectators. In addition, this venue also hosted the historic match between Argentina and Italy in 1970, where Diego Maradona delivered a dominant performance. Located in Mexico City, the match will be surrounded by an incredible atmosphere, highlighting the strong passion that exists around the sport.
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Mexico and South Africa embrace dream atmosphere before 2026 World Cup
As one of the most anticipated tournaments, Mexico and South Africa will kick off the 2026 World Cup. Although they are not top contenders for the title, the atmosphere around Mexico City Stadium is absolutely electric, with numerous tourists and fans eagerly awaiting the opening match.
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Kickoff time and how to watch
Mexico vs South Africa is set to start at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT.
Mexico face South Africa in the 2026 World Cup opener
Welcome to our live blog of the match between Mexico and South Africa in the 2026 World Cup inaugural game at Mexico City Stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.
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