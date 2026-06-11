Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Raul Jimenez and Julian Quiñones score in the 2026 World Cup at Mexico City Stadium (2-0)

After four years of waiting, Mexico face South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup. As the hosts of the tournament, Javier Aguirre’s team are looking to make a statement by securing the victory. However, Hugo Broos’ side arrive needing to pull off an upset and take all three points in order to strengthen their chances of finishing near the top of the group. With this in mind, both teams are aiming to be protagonists and deliver a highly competitive match.

Without being one of Africa’s most outstanding national teams, South Africa arrive at the 2026 World Cup looking to make history. After appearing in four editions of the tournament, they have never managed to advance beyond the group stage, so they are seeking a victory that would bring them closer to that objective. To achieve it, they need to impose a strong attacking tempo and take the initiative in the match.

Mexico arrive at the 2026 World Cup with high expectations. After being eliminated in the group stage at Qatar 2022 for the first time in 28 years, they are looking to become protagonists once again. To achieve this, head coach Javier Aguirre aims to shine collectively, relying on pace down the wings and the team’s strong technical ability. In addition, Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez are expected to carry their goalscoring impact into the tournament.