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Christian Pulisic responds to injury concerns after delivering in 2026 World Cup opener ahead of USMNT’s test vs Australia

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States looks on as he walks off at the end of the first half
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic #10 of the United States looks on as he walks off at the end of the first half

The spotlight was firmly on Christian Pulisic as the United States national team opened its 2026 World Cup campaign spectacularly. Yet despite a record-breaking night and a dominant victory, attention quickly shifted toward the fitness of the team’s captain ahead of a crucial second group-stage match against Australia.

The USMNT delivered one of the finest performances in its World Cup history, defeating Paraguay 4-1 in front of a packed crowd at SoFi Stadium. While the scoreline grabbed headlines, concerns emerged when Pulisic unexpectedly failed to return for the second half, leaving supporters anxious about his condition.

The host nation could hardly have dreamed of a better start to the tournament. An own goal from Damian Bobadilla, a brilliant brace from Folarin Balogun, and a stunning late strike from Giovanni Reyna sealed a memorable victory.

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The result marked the biggest World Cup win in United States history and the first time the national team had scored four goals in a World Cup match. It also produced the first American World Cup brace since Bert Patenaude’s famous performance against Paraguay back in 1930.

Pulisic silences doubters on the biggest stage

Before the tournament began, questions surrounded Pulisic following an inconsistent second half of the club season. Some critics wondered whether the Milan star could still be the difference-maker the United States needed during a home World Cup. Against Paraguay, he delivered his answer almost immediately.

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The winger was instrumental in the opening goal, weaving through defenders before creating the move that ultimately led to Paraguay putting the ball into its own net. He later produced a perfectly weighted assist for Balogun’s first goal, helping the United States race into a commanding lead.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States.

Pochettino was quick to acknowledge his captain’s influence. “Of course, he was amazing,” the coach said when discussing Pulisic’s performance. The 27-year-old constantly threatened the Paraguayan defense with his movement, creativity, and confidence on the ball. Every dangerous American attack seemed to flow through him during an electric first half.

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What did Pulisic say about his injury concerns?

The only negative from the evening arrived when Pulisic was substituted at halftime. There had been no obvious signs of injury during the opening 45 minutes, making the decision surprising. Concern immediately spread among supporters who feared the team’s most influential player could be facing a significant setback.

pulisic usmnt

Christian Pulisic #10 of United States arrives at the stadium

Pochettino later revealed that the substitution was largely precautionary. What’s more, fortunately for American supporters, the player himself sounded optimistic after the match: “I just got a bit of a kick in the first half, so I’m really hoping that it’s nothing. I’m taking a little bit of precautions today, but I’m hoping I’ll be fine in the next few days.”

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The captain continued by offering further reassurance to ESPN: “My calf area. But I’ve had similar things before, and yeah, I’m staying positive”. FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft appeared to support that assessment from the stadium. Television cameras showed Pulisic moving comfortably on the bench during the second half, and he was even seen reassuring family members that he was fine.

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