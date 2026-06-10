Is the World Cup trophy real gold? Weight, value, and rules explained

The 2026 World Cup is shaping up to be a truly historic event. For the very first time, 48 teams will compete across three host nations—the United States, Mexico, and Canada—all chasing the ultimate dream: lifting the most iconic and prestigious trophy in sports history.

While the World Cup trophy is made of real gold, it is not entirely solid gold through to its core. The exterior is fashioned from pure 18k gold, but the trophy is actually hollow on the inside. Additionally, its base features two striking, circular bands made of a green gemstone known as malachite.

Designed by Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga in 1971, the masterpiece stands 36.5cm (14.4 inches) tall and is crafted from 18-karat (75%) gold. Experts note that if the trophy were completely solid gold all the way through, it would weigh an estimated 70 to 80kg (150 to 175lbs), making it far too heavy for triumphant players to hoist over their heads during the post-match celebrations.

How much is the World Cup trophy worth?

The FIFA World Cup trophy is widely considered the most expensive prize in global sports.

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the World Cup trophy. (Getty Images)

Material value : Based strictly on the weight of its gold and malachite, the raw materials alone are worth roughly $250,000 to $300,000 , depending on the fluctuating market price of gold.

: Based strictly on the weight of its gold and malachite, the raw materials alone are worth roughly to , depending on the fluctuating market price of gold. Total valuation: Because of its immense historical, cultural, and sporting significance, the actual valuation of the trophy sits at an astronomical $20 million.

see also The 2026 World Cup Absent XI: Best players missing the tournament

To put that into perspective, the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy awarded to NFL Super Bowl champions is valued at around $50,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How much does the World Cup trophy weigh?

The official weight of the FIFA World Cup trophy is 6.175 kilograms (13.61 pounds). Because it is hollow and incorporates the lighter malachite bands at its base, it remains perfectly balanced and light enough for players to easily lift into the air during the podium presentation.

Do the World Cup winners keep the trophy or do they have to return it?

The winning team does not get to keep the real gold trophy. The original prize is only present on the pitch for the official final whistle celebrations and the podium presentation. Immediately after the ceremonies conclude, FIFA officials take the authentic trophy back for strict security reasons.

In its place, the winning nation is permanently awarded a gold-plated bronze replica, officially known as the World Cup Winners’ Trophy. Meanwhile, the authentic, multi-million dollar original is quickly flown back to its permanent home at the FIFA World Football Museum in Zurich, Switzerland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did FIFA stop letting teams keep the trophy?

FIFA changed the rules simply as a permanent safety and security measure to preserve the tournament’s history. Under the original regulations of the old Jules Rimet Trophy, any nation that won the World Cup three times was allowed to keep it permanently (a milestone Brazil achieved in 1970).

However, when FIFA commissioned the current trophy for the 1974 tournament, they decided that the new, iconic prize would remain the permanent property of FIFA. By keeping the authentic gold trophy locked away and giving winners a gold-plated replica instead, FIFA ensures the original masterpiece is kept entirely safe from damage, theft, or loss.

Who is officially allowed to touch the real trophy?

FIFA enforces an incredibly strict protocol regarding who can physically handle the authentic gold trophy without wearing protective gloves. According to FIFA regulations, the bare metal can only be touched or held by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winning players and coaches : Members of squads who have actually won the FIFA World Cup.

: Members of squads who have actually won the FIFA World Cup. Heads of State: Sitting presidents, prime ministers, or reigning monarchs of nations.

Anyone else—including celebrity guests, stadium staff, and even FIFA delegates—must wear white gloves or refrain from touching the trophy entirely.