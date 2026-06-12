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Why isn’t Alphonso Davies playing for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2026 World Cup Group B opening game?

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Canada star Alphonso Davies.
© Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesCanada star Alphonso Davies.

Canada play the first of their three group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday against Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto. Despite the importance of the match, the team’s biggest star, Alphonso Davies, will not be part of the starting lineup.

The 25-year-old left back suffered a hamstring injury on May 6 while playing for Bayern Munich against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Since then, he has focused on his recovery process in an effort to be in the best possible condition for the World Cup.

That process, while gradual, has progressed favorably. However, the player, head coach Jesse Marsch, and Canada‘s medical staff decided not to rush his return and risk any setbacks. As a result, Davies will not be part of the starting lineup against Bosnia and Herzegovina, although he will be available among the substitutes.

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Davies himself had spoken about his priorities when planning his preparation for the start of the World Cup, explaining that if missing the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina was necessary to ensure a full recovery, he would have no hesitation in doing so.

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The first game is coming up pretty quickly. I think we understand how important the first game is. But we understand recovery is always an important thing,” the Canadian defender said last week. “There’s no need to rush, just keep continuing the recovery.”

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Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group B game

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Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group B game

Alphonso Davies’ replacement

With Alphonso Davies still not at 100 percent physically or match-fit, Canada will have to face what is perhaps the most important game in the national team’s history without their biggest star. That is because of the significance of opening a World Cup on home soil and the importance of securing a positive result against Bosnia and Herzegovina to put themselves in a strong position to advance to the Round of 32.

With that in mind, head coach Jesse Marsch had to look for alternatives when putting together his lineup. In recent years, Alphonso Davies has played internationally both as a left back and in more advanced positions.

On Friday, Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea will occupy the left side of Canada’s defense. Meanwhile, Hull City player Liam Millar will take up a role on the left side of midfield.

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Canada’s upcoming challenges

Alphonso Davies’ absence from the starting lineup on Friday will give him six additional days to continue building toward full fitness before the next match. Canada will face their second Group B test on June 18 against Qatar in Vancouver. Six days later, they will close out their World Cup group-stage campaign against Switzerland.

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