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World Cup 2026 Day 1 Review: Mexico and South Korea Grab Opening Wins

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Raul Jimenez #9 of Mexico celebrates after scoring a goal.
© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesRaul Jimenez #9 of Mexico celebrates after scoring a goal.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway following a festive opening day of action in Mexico City. Host nation Mexico kicked off their tournament configuration in perfect fashion, securing a comfortable 2-0 victory over South Africa in front of a energetic home crowd at the Estadio Azteca.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete opening day analysis.

On the latest episode of the podcast, hosts Dan and Will react to El Tri’s winning start and analyze what the result means for the early outlook of Group A. They review the spectacular stadium atmosphere before shifting focus to the group’s other opening fixture, which saw South Korea secure a win against Czechia.

The guys also look ahead to the next slate of matchups on the tournament schedule. The preview tracks team expectations, potential breakout stars, and tactical setups.

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You can stream the entire tournament breakdown right now. Check out the Opening Matchday Preview on Spotify to get fully up to speed on all the early storylines as the group stage gets rolling.

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