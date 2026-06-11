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2026 World Cup Group A updated standings: Table after South Korea vs Czech Republic match

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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In-Beom Hwang #6 of Korea Republic celebrates scoring vs Czech Republic.
© Getty ImagesIn-Beom Hwang #6 of Korea Republic celebrates scoring vs Czech Republic.

The opening round of fixtures for Group A of the 2026 World Cup is officially in the books, and the landscape is already proving to be incredibly compelling. Following Mexico’s 2-0 victory over nine-man South Africa at the Estadio Azteca, the action shifted to Guadalajara, where South Korea secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

The European side struck first in the 58th minute when towering defender Ladislav Krejci found the back of the net, silencing the energetic South Korean contingent at the Guadalajara Stadium

However, the Asian powerhouse refused to back down; midfielder Hwang In-beom leveled the score with a clinical 66th-minute strike, setting the stage for a grandstand finish. The decisive blow came in the 80th minute when substitute forward Oh Hyeon-gyu turned his marker inside the box and slotted home a dramatic late winner to secure all 3 points for his country.

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This result fundamentally alters the early balance of power in the group. While co-hosts Mexico still command first place on goal difference (+2), South Korea sits right alongside them at the top of the table with 3 points (+1).

Group A standings

Group A standings

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic and South Africa find themselves anchored to the bottom of Group A after matchday one, both facing a steep uphill battle to keep their knockout stage dreams alive.

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

What’s next for Group A?

With Matchday 1 officially in the books, the focus immediately shifts to a high-stakes second round of group fixtures, which will take place entirely on Thursday, June 18.

Kickstarting the action, South Africa and the Czech Republic will square off at the Atlanta Stadium. Both nations are desperately hunting for points after dropping their openers, making this a must-win scenario to keep their World Cup knockout stage hopes alive.

Later that evening, the two group leaders will go head-to-head as co-hosts Mexico take on South Korea at the Guadalajara Stadium. It’s an early battle for supremacy in Group A, and with both teams sitting on 3 points, a victory for either side could mathematically punch their ticket to the Round of 32.

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