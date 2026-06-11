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Estadio Azteca capacity: How many fans will attend Mexico vs South Africa 2026 World Cup opener?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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General view of former Estadio Azteca, now Mexico City Stadium.
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesGeneral view of former Estadio Azteca, now Mexico City Stadium.

The 2026 World Cup kicks off today, Thursday, June 11, with host nation Mexico facing South Africa in what is a rematch of a previous World Cup opening game. With fans already making their way to the stadium, expectations are sky-high for the attendance at one of soccer’s most storied venues.

The iconic Estadio Azteca underwent a major renovation that began in May 2024 and has since been officially renamed Estadio Banorte. For the duration of the World Cup, however, FIFA is using the venue’s official registered name, and the governing body lists the stadium’s tournament capacity at 80,824 spectators.

While tickets for some World Cup matches remain available, including the Group A contest between South Korea and Czech Republic, the opening match between Mexico and South Africa is completely sold out. The stadium’s total capacity of approximately 87,000 seats means the remaining spots are reserved for media and commercial partners. For fans still looking to attend, resale prices for the opener range anywhere from $2,800 to $17,000, a dramatic markup from FIFA’s official pricing.

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South African Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie spoke to the level of anticipation on his country’s side. “8,000 fans in the stadium for the opening match, lots of vuvuzelas, and I think 50,000 more are excited to travel,” he told Diario AS.

Fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 inauguration game between Mexico and South Africa.

Fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 inauguration game between Mexico and South Africa.

A special venue for a special occasion

The Estadio Azteca has been the backdrop for some of the most iconic moments in soccer history, from the legendary 1970 “Game of the Century” between Italy and West Germany to Diego Maradona’s unforgettable performance against England in 1986. Now it will host a World Cup opening game for the third time, the most of any stadium in history.

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The Mexico vs. South Africa matchup also carries its own distinct footnote in the record books. It will be the first time in World Cup history that two nations have faced each other in an opening game twice, the two sides having met in the very first match of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, a contest that ended 1-1. Sixteen years on, they meet again to kick off a new chapter.

Other games scheduled at the Azteca

Beyond Thursday’s opener, the Estadio Azteca is set to host several additional matches during the 2026 World Cup:

  • Wednesday, June 17th: Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (Game 24)
  • Wednesday, June 24th: Czech Republic vs. Mexico (Game 53)
  • Tuesday, June 30th: 1º Group A vs. 3º Group C/E/F/H/I (Game 79 – Round of 16)
  • Sunday, July 5th: Winner Game 79 vs. Winner Game 80 (Game 80 – Round of 16)
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