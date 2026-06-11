2026 World Cup cooling breaks: How long are they and when do they happen?

The 2026 World Cup will introduce several new rule changes to the beautiful game, with one of the most significant being the implementation of mandatory cooling breaks across all 104 matches throughout the tournament. As outlined by FIFA, these designated hydration periods will adhere to a strict set of guidelines and procedural steps that players and officials must follow.

Cooling breaks were first trialed in a major FIFA competition last year during the 2025 Club World Cup, typically triggered when match-day temperatures reached 86°F (30°C) or higher. Following that pilot program, it will now be mandatory for every single match to feature two cooling breaks during regulation time regardless of weather conditions, with fixed slots already designated for each half.

Beginning with this World Cup, the cooling breaks will occur around the 22nd minute of each half, excluding extra time. The concept, as explained by Chief Tournament Officer Manolo Zubiria in a FIFA release, is to essentially split both 45-minute halves into quarters, allowing a brief intermission midway through each period with slight flexibility based on the natural flow of play.

The intermission will be officially signaled by the referee and will last exactly three minutes, clocking in from the moment the whistle blows rather than when players finally reach the touchline. Once the period concludes, play will resume from the exact point of stoppage (goal kick, free kick, throw-in, etc.), and the three minutes allotted for the break will be tacked onto the end of the respective half as stoppage time.

Federico Dimarco of Inter wipes his head with a towel during a cooling break in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

“Obviously, if there’s an injury (stoppage) at the moment of the 20th or 21st minute and it’s ongoing, this will be addressed on the spot with the referee,” Zubiria added. While FIFA notes the primary focus of the hydration breaks is to “ensure the best possible conditions for players,” managers will undoubtedly leverage the time to deliver tactical adjustments, offering a lifeline to struggling teams or inadvertently icing the momentum of a dominant side in game-changing fashion.

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What about the viewer experience during cooling breaks?

Cooling breaks have already been woven into pre-World Cup international friendlies to allow national teams to acclimate to the rhythm. During these tune-up matches, television spectators were treated to raw audio of managers barking instructions to their squads on the touchline, though this broadcast element could be tweaked ahead of the official tournament kickoff.

According to a report from The Athletic back in March, network broadcasters will have full autonomy over how they utilize the three-minute windows. Television networks can choose to remain on the pitch with live audio, throw the broadcast back to the studio team for quick tactical analysis, or cut away for a commercial break, entirely at their own discretion.

However, if networks do choose to squeeze in commercial inventory, they must adhere to strict guidelines mandated by FIFA. As previously reported, any television advertisements aired during live match windows, including these mid-half cooling breaks, must align exclusively with FIFA’s official World Cup corporate sponsors.

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Furthermore, networks are prohibited from filling the entire three-minute window with commercials. Broadcasters must wait at least 20 seconds after the referee’s whistle before cutting to an ad break, and they must return to the live match feed no later than 30 seconds before play resumes, capping the maximum commercial window at approximately two minutes and 10 seconds per break.