Who is Gilberto Mora? Age, club, stats, and €20M release clause for Mexico’s youngest 2026 World Cup player

Mexico have the opportunity—and the pressure—to deliver a strong showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the tournament’s three host nations. To do so, they will rely on the talent of their top players, including Gilberto Mora.

The attacking midfielder is one of the youngest players ever to represent Mexico at a FIFA World Cup, at just 17 years old. Born on October 14, 2008, he has already showcased his talent and influence on the field in a short professional career, earning a spot in the 26-man squad selected by head coach Javier Aguirre.

Mora made his professional debut for Club Tijuana in August 2024 against Santos Laguna before turning 16 years old. That achievement made him the third-youngest player to debut in Liga MX history, behind Victor Manon and Martin Galvan. He immediately made an impact, recording an assist in his first appearance.

Standing just 5-foot-6 (1.68 m), Gilberto is known primarily for his close control with his right foot and outstanding technical ability. He also stands out for his vision and ability to orchestrate his team’s attacks, a rare trait for a player of his age.

Gil Mora playing for Club Tijuana.

Since his debut in 2024, Mora has made 53 official appearances for Club Tijuana across Liga MX and Leagues Cup competition. In those matches, he has recorded 10 goals and two assists. During the most recent season, 2025-26, the midfielder scored six goals and added one assist in 20 appearances.

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Gilberto Mora’s journey with the Mexico national team

His performances at club level earned Gilberto Mora an early opportunity with the Mexico national team. He represented the country at every youth level from the U-15 team through the U-20 side, with whom he competed at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where they were eliminated by Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Mora made his senior national team debut on January 16, 2025, becoming the youngest player in Mexico history to achieve that feat. Since then, he has made eight appearances in official matches and friendlies, recording one assist. He was also part of the squad that won the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, starting all three knockout-stage matches.

How much is Gilberto Mora worth?

Gilberto Mora quickly demonstrated the talent and potential to become a future superstar, attracting interest from several European clubs. In that context, Club Tijuana took an important step regarding his future.

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On June 9, 2026, they signed Mora to a new three-year contract, while also granting him a significant salary increase and handing him the club’s No. 10 jersey. According to reports, the deal also included a €20 million release clause designed to facilitate a future move to Europe.