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A 96-year-old record shattered: Gilberto Mora makes World Cup history for Mexico

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Gilberto Mora playing for Mexico.
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesGilberto Mora playing for Mexico.

Gilberto Mora made history on Thursday during the Group A opener between Mexico and South Africa. The midfielder came on as a substitute for Alvaro Fidalgo in the 65th minute and became the youngest player in Mexico history to appear in a FIFA World Cup match.

At 17 years and 240 days old, Mora broke a record set by Manuel ‘Chaquetas’ Rosas in 1930 that had stood for 96 years. The defender, born in 1912, had been Mexico’s youngest-ever World Cup player after appearing against France at the age of 18 years and 134 days at Uruguay 1930.

Other Mexican players near the top of that list include Alfredo Torres (19 years and 16 days at Switzerland 1954), Raul Arellano (19 years and 108 days at Switzerland 1954), Andres Guardado (19 years and 269 days at Germany 2006), and Hugo Sanchez (19 years and 326 days at Argentina 1978).

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Mora earned the trust of head coach Javier Aguirre after standing out over the last two seasons with Club Tijuana, where he has made 53 appearances while recording 10 goals and two assists. Despite his young age, those performances have not only brought him international recognition but have also attracted interest from several European giants.

Who is Gilberto Mora? Age, club, stats, and €20M release clause for Mexico’s youngest 2026 World Cup player

see also

Who is Gilberto Mora? Age, club, stats, and €20M release clause for Mexico’s youngest 2026 World Cup player

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