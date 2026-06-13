Morocco 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Morocco enters the 2026 tournament carrying massive expectations following their historic fourth-place finish four years ago. Currently ranked eighth in the world, the Atlas Lions are no longer a surprise package. They are now a genuine heavyweight on the international stage.

Despite a shocking coaching change just three months before the competition, the roster remains loaded with elite talent. Many squad members compete at the highest levels of European club soccer. This World Cup 2026 team preview breaks down how the North African side plans to navigate Group C.

We will highlight our Morocco tactical analysis, the impact of their new coach, and the Morocco key players who will define their summer. The pressure is firmly on to maintain their reputation as a global soccer power.

Team profile

Coach Mohamed Ouahbi Captain Achraf Hakimi Nickname The Atlas Lions FIFA ranking 8th Confederation CAF Group Group C Best World Cup result Fourth Place (2022) World Cup appearances 7 Last World Cup appearance 2022

How Morocco play

Morocco has evolved significantly since their defensive masterclass in 2022. They have transformed into a dominant, possession-based side. The preferred Morocco formation allows the team to dictate the tempo and break down low blocks effectively.

During their recent qualification matches, the Atlas Lions averaged an impressive 5.9 shots on target per game. This highlights their newfound attacking intent.

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Striker Ayoub El Kaabi capitalized on this elite service, averaging 1.69 goals every 90 minutes during the continental qualifiers.

Defensively, they remain resolute. The team utilizes a suffocating high press that limits opponent opportunities. However, the sudden managerial transition introduces some tactical uncertainty. Opponents might look to exploit any disorganization during defensive transitions.

Ultimately, their ability to balance an aggressive attacking style with traditional defensive solidity will determine their tournament fate.

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Mohamed Ouahbi: The coach behind Morocco

Mohamed Ouahbi takes charge of the national team just three months before the tournament begins. He replaces the highly successful Walid Regragui. Ouahbi steps into the spotlight after leading the under-20 side to a global championship in Chile last October.

Morocco coach coach Mohamed Ouahbi (R) speaks to the media (Getty Images).

The 49-year-old built his coaching foundation in Belgium. He worked his way up through youth academies at Maccabi Brussels and Anderlecht before joining the federation as a Morocco coach. He inherits a golden generation of players and a fully functioning locker room.

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While his tactical acumen is highly regarded, managing the intense media scrutiny of a senior international squad is difficult. Ouahbi’s ability to quickly implement his vision under immense pressure could define his team’s summer campaign.

Key player: Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is the driving force for the Atlas Lions. He serves as team captain and their most dangerous wide threat. The Paris Saint-Germain defender brings elite pedigree to the squad, having won league titles in France and Italy.

With 95 caps and 11 international goals, the 27-year-old right-back offers a complete athletic profile. His background as a winger allows him to provide dynamic, overlapping runs. These runs consistently overload opposing defenses down the right flank.

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Hakimi’s stamina, precise crossing, and defensive composure make him irreplaceable. If he were to suffer an injury, the team would lose its primary creative outlet and most experienced leader.

Morocco’s road to the 2026 World Cup

The Atlas Lions dominated their continental qualification group. They finished with a perfect record of eight wins from eight matches. Morocco became the first African nation to secure a spot in North America.

They clinched qualification in September 2025 with a commanding 5-0 victory over Niger. Their campaign showcased absolute supremacy on both ends of the pitch. The team scored 22 goals while conceding only twice, recording six clean sheets overall.

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Ayoub El Kaabi led the scoring charts with four goals. This flawless qualification run demonstrated their evolution into a ruthless attacking unit, setting a high standard for the summer.

Morocco’s 2026 World Cup group stage outlook

Drawn into Group C, the North African side faces a fascinating mix of opponents. They will play Brazil, Scotland, and tournament debutants Haiti. The opening stage presents a clear path to the knockout rounds.

The matchup against traditional powerhouse Brazil on June 13, 2026, stands out as the ultimate test. Conversely, the fixture against Haiti serves as their most favorable opportunity to secure crucial points. Success hinges on maintaining defensive discipline while breaking down a resilient Scottish side.

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Readers looking to follow every match involving the team can also check our complete Morocco TV schedule for the latest broadcast and streaming information. Advancing from Group C is the absolute minimum expectation for this talented roster.

Morocco 2026 World Cup squad

Player Club Yassine Bounou (GK) Al-Hilal Munir Mohamedi (GK) RS Berkane Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (GK) AS FAR Achraf Hakimi (DF) Paris Saint-Germain Noussair Mazraoui (DF) Manchester United Marwane Saadane (DF) Al-Fateh Youssef Belammari (DF) Al Ahly Issa Diop (DF) West Ham Chadi Riad (DF) Crystal Palace Anass Salah-Eddine (DF) PSV Eindhoven Zakaria El Ouahdi (DF) Genk Redouane Halhal (DF) Mechelen Azzedine Ounahi (MF) Girona Bilal El Khannouss (MF) Stuttgart Neil El Aynaoui (MF) Roma Sofyan Amrabat (MF) Real Betis Ismael Saibari (MF) PSV Eindhoven Samir El Mourabet (MF) Strasbourg Ayyoub Bouaddi (MF) Lille Chemsdine Talbi (FW) Sunderland Brahim Díaz (FW) Real Madrid Ayoub El Kaabi (FW) Olympiacos Amine Sbai (FW) Angers Soufiane Rahimi (FW) Al Ain Gessime Yassine (FW) Strasbourg

Final word on Morocco

The Atlas Lions arrive in North America as one of the most complete FIFA World Cup 2026 teams to watch. Their proven defensive solidity is now paired with a lethal possession-based attack. This makes them a formidable opponent for any top-tier nation.

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However, navigating a sudden coaching change introduces a significant element of risk. While advancing from the group stage is widely expected, their ultimate ceiling depends on adapting quickly to new leadership. Reaching the knockout rounds remains a realistic benchmark among international soccer teams 2026 will feature.