Download FIFA’s official 2026 World Cup schedule PDF: Full match chart

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has finally arrived, bringing together more nations, more matches, and more excitement than ever before. Hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the competition promises more matches, more drama, and more storylines than any previous edition, making it essential for supporters to keep track of every fixture.

With a record 104 matches scheduled between June 11 and July 19, fans around the world are preparing for a month of soccer that will dominate conversations, daily routines, and television screens. Whether following a favorite national team or keeping an eye on the entire tournament, having the complete schedule close at hand has become more important than ever.

The 2026 edition marks a historic moment for FIFA and international soccer. For the first time, 48 national teams will compete for the trophy, expanding the competition far beyond the traditional 32-team format used in recent decades.

That expansion has created a tournament unlike any before it. More countries have qualified, more cities are involved, and supporters have an unprecedented number of matches to follow throughout the competition.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The three host nations have also made history. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are jointly staging the tournament, while Mexico becomes the first country ever to host World Cup matches in three separate editions.

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Download FIFA’s official 2026 World Cup schedule PDF

For supporters looking to stay organized throughout the tournament, the World Cup TV Schedule and official fixture chart provide a convenient way to track every game from start to finish.

Here is where you can download the PDF and keep the full tournament schedule available throughout the competition. Whether you print it for your wall, keep it at your desk, or save it on your phone, the chart serves as a valuable companion during the month-long soccer festival.

What’s more, our 2026 World Cup TV Schedule is particularly useful because it includes every stage of the competition, helping supporters monitor results and identify upcoming matches with ease.

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A general view of FIFA World Cup 2026 signage at Kansas City Stadium

Why fans need the full schedule

The World Cup only comes around once every four years, which is why supporters often plan entire weeks around the tournament. From early group-stage clashes to knockout-round drama, every fixture can influence the road to the final.

This year presents an even greater challenge because of the increased number of matches. Keeping track of kickoff times, venues, standings, and potential knockout pairings can quickly become overwhelming without a complete fixture chart.

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A printable wall chart or PDF schedule allows supporters to follow results, update standings, and visualize every national team’s potential route to the championship match.