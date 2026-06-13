How to watch Brazil vs Morocco in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brazil vs Morocco on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Brazil vs Morocco WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Saturday, June 13, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Brazil enters the 2026 tournament on a mission to reclaim its global dominance after a difficult qualification campaign. The five-time champions are desperate to end a title drought stretching back to 2002. This opening match against a formidable Moroccan side at MetLife Stadium is their first major test, setting the tone for their entire campaign and offering a chance to make a powerful statement from the outset.

Morocco, meanwhile, arrives as one of the world’s most improved teams. After a historic semi-final run in 2022 and a recent Africa Cup of Nations title, the Atlas Lions are no longer underdogs. Ranked eighth in the world, just two spots behind Brazil, they have the talent and tactical discipline to challenge the very best. This clash is a chance to prove their elite status and secure a vital result in a tough group.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match promises a classic clash of styles. Brazil, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, will look to dominate possession and use the individual brilliance of its wingers to break down defenses. During qualifiers, they thrived on territorial control, averaging over 62% possession. However, their aggressive attacking posture has left them vulnerable to counter-attacks, a weakness they must manage carefully.

Morocco is expected to revert to the disciplined, low-block defensive strategy that served them so well in Qatar. They excel at absorbing pressure and launching swift counters, a tactic that famously frustrated top European sides. With the speed of Achraf Hakimi and the creativity of Brahim Díaz, their transitions are a significant threat. Their ability to remain compact and exploit any space left by Brazil will be key to the outcome.

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For both teams, avoiding an opening-day defeat is the primary objective. With Scotland and Haiti rounding out the group, this fixture is arguably the most challenging for both sides. A draw would be a satisfactory result for either manager, positioning them well for qualification to the knockout stages. Expect a cautious, highly tactical battle where a single moment of brilliance could decide the result.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Brazil and Morocco have only met once in an official competition. That encounter took place during the 1998 World Cup group stage in France, where a star-studded Brazilian side featuring Ronaldo, Rivaldo, and Bebeto secured a comfortable 3-0 victory. However, the competitive landscape has shifted dramatically since then.

A more recent friendly in March 2023 offers a different perspective, with Morocco stunning Brazil with a 2-1 win in Tangier. That result signaled the narrowing gap between the two nations and serves as a reminder that Morocco is more than capable of competing with the South American giants. Brazil‘s overall record against African teams in the tournament is strong, with seven wins and just one loss in eight matches, but that sole defeat came against Cameroon in 2022.

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Brazil boasts an impressive 20-3 goal difference against CAF opponents in past tournaments, but recent trends suggest a tighter affair is likely. Morocco‘s defense was the best at the 2022 tournament, keeping four clean sheets. Given the high stakes of an opening match, both teams are expected to prioritize defensive solidity, making a low-scoring game a strong possibility.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both squads head into this crucial opener with significant injury concerns affecting key players.

For Brazil, the primary concern is the fitness of talisman Neymar, who is highly unlikely to start due to a persistent calf injury. His absence places more creative responsibility on the shoulders of Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has also been dealing with injuries to Eder Militão and Rodrygo, testing the depth of his squad, particularly in midfield.

Morocco‘s preparations have been hampered by several fitness issues. Key defender Nayef Aguerd is a major doubt with a groin problem, while Noussair Mazraoui‘s availability is also questionable. With Ez Abde ruled out entirely, coach Mohamed Ouahbi will be forced to shuffle his lineup, potentially relying on Diop and Riad to form a new partnership in central defense.

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Brazil Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas; Casemiro, Guimarães; Raphinha, Paquetá, Vinícius; Thiago.

This lineup leverages Brazil‘s world-class center-back pairing and relies on the creative trio behind striker Igor Thiago to unlock Morocco‘s defense. The double pivot of Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães will be crucial in providing defensive cover against counter-attacks.

Morocco Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Bounou; Hakimi, Riad, Diop, Salah-Eddine; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Díaz, El Khannouss, Ounahi; Saibari.

This formation allows Morocco to stay defensively compact while giving creative freedom to Brahim Díaz and Azzedine Ounahi. Achraf Hakimi‘s runs from right-back will be a vital outlet on the counter, while Ismael Saibari is expected to lead the line.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Brazil vs Morocco match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can stream leagues like LaLiga, Bundesliga, and tournaments such as the DFB Pokal.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99per month. This plan gives you access to all live matches, on-demand content, and exclusive studio shows.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.