South Africa equals unwanted World Cup record in defeat to Mexico with two red cards in opener

The 2026 World Cup kicked off with high-stakes drama at the Estadio Azteca, where co-hosts Mexico secured a commanding 2-0 victory over South Africa. However, the Group A curtain-raiser will be remembered for its intense physical friction and disciplinary chaos, as Bafana Bafana matched a long-standing, unwanted World Cup record by seeing two of their own players sent off.

South Africa’s night got off to a difficult start when Julián Quiñones opened the scoring for Mexico just eight minutes into the match. The mountain became even steeper for the African nation early in the second half when Yaya Sithole received a direct red card in the 50th minute, severely handicapping their comeback efforts.

Exploiting the man advantage, Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez doubled the lead with a clinical header, putting the game seemingly out of reach. Any lingering hopes of a miracle comeback completely evaporated in the 84th minute when Themba Zwane was also shown a red card, reducing South Africa to nine men and sealing their place in the tournament’s history books.

With those two ejections, South Africa became only the second team in World Cup history to suffer two red cards in a tournament-opening match. The only other team to achieve this unwanted feat was Cameroon during the 1990 World Cup opener in Italy. In that famous match, André Kana-Biyik and Benjamin Massing were both sent off against Argentina.

Referee Wilton Sampaio issues a red card to Sphephelo Sithole #13 of South Africa. (Getty Images)

The crucial difference between the two historical milestones? While a nine-man Cameroon famously held on to secure a shocking 1-0 victory over Diego Maradona’s reigning champions in 1990, South Africa crumbled to a decisive defeat that leaves them facing an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout stages.

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Most red cards in a World Cup opener

Just when the match at the Azteca looked like it had seen it all, a late flashpoint established a brand-new tournament milestone. Deep into stoppage time, South African defender Khuliso Mudau broke free on a dangerous counterattack to try and cut the deficit. In a desperate bid to stop him, Mexican center-back César Montes brought Mudau down with a reckless, harsh tackle.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio blew his whistle and immediately brandished a straight red card to Montes. With that third expulsion, Mexico and South Africa combined to set the ultimate disciplinary milestone, marking the first time in soccer history that three red cards have been handed out in a single World Cup opening match.