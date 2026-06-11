Video: Julian Quinones scores first 2026 World Cup goal for Mexico against South Africa

Mexico and South Africa opened the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, June 11, in front of a sellout crowd at the iconic Estadio Azteca. With all eyes on the first game of the competition, Julian Quiñones made his way in history by scoring the first goal of the World Cup.

As South Africa attempted to build possession out from the back, midfielder Siphephelo Sithole was suffocated by a high press from Erik Lira, who forced a crucial turnover deep in the attacking third.

Quiñones pounced on the loose ball at the edge of the box and unleashed a low, powerful strike that nutmegged goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, opening the tournament’s scoring account in the 8th minute.

Tweet placeholder

By finding the back of the net early, Quiñones accounted for the fastest goal scored in a World Cup opening match since Germany’s Philipp Lahm famously curled one past Costa Rica in the 6th minute back in 2006. The gold standard for the earliest goal in a tournament curtain-raiser still belongs to 1934, when Argentina’s Ernesto Belis struck in just the 4th minute against Sweden.

see also Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Half time! Julian Quiñones scores the first goal of the 2026 World Cup (1-0)

Quiñones breaks scoring drought with Mexico

Julian Quiñones arrived at the World Cup carrying some of the most scorching club form on the planet, having found the back of the net a stunning 37 times across 35 total appearances for Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact, the dynamic forward completely stole the headlines by outlasting global heavyweights Ivan Toney and Cristiano Ronaldo in a thrilling Golden Boot race, claiming the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League’s top-scorer crown with 33 goals in 31 domestic matches.

In stark contrast, his track record with El Tri had been far less clinical, as he entered the tournament with just two goals in 22 international caps. With his early strike against South Africa, Quiñones not only successfully translated his blistering club form to the international stage, but he also snapped an agonizing national team drought dating back to June 8, 2024, when he last scored in a 3-2 friendly defeat against Brazil.

*Developing story…