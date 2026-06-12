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USMNT start perfectly with a 4-1 win over Paraguay in their 2026 World Cup debut

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Balogun was sharp in the first half for the USMNT
© Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesBalogun was sharp in the first half for the USMNT

With the start of the 2026 World Cup last Thursday, excitement is growing in every country, and it was time for the USMNT to make their debut against Paraguay in the opening match of Group D, which went perfectly as they opened with a 4-1 victory.

In the first half, the match was already over. It started with a lucky goal as Damián Bobadilla scored an own goal after a good move by Christian Pulisic on the left, and the USMNT solidified their dominance with two more goals from Folarin Balogun. Pulisic was replaced at halftime after feeling some discomfort, but Mauricio Pochettino said it was just a precaution.

There was not much left to show from the USMNT, who logically lowered their intensity after a perfect first half but were never in trouble. They were very solid across every line, and even Paraguay’s goal by Maurício did not rattle them. The final action of the match was a beautiful finish from Giovanni Reyna, following about a minute of ball control in which every player touched the ball.

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Full time

90+8' The referee blows the final whistle. The match is over.

GOAAAAAAAAL! Giovanni Reyna scores for USMNT

90+7' The USMNT move the ball across the pitch with participation from multiple players. Giovanni Reyna receives it on the edge of the box on the right and curls it into the top corner with the outside of his foot.

Júnior Alonso booked for Paraguay

90+2' Júnior Alonso receives a yellow card.

Seven minutes added

90' Seven minutes of added time are indicated.

Pepi misses big chance for USMNT

88' Weston McKennie receives a through ball on the left and sends a low cross into the box, where Ricardo Pepi meets it but finishes poorly, sending the shot over the crossbar.

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Álex Arce booked for Paraguay

87' Álex Arce receives a yellow card.

USMNT substitution

82' Giovanni Reyna comes on and Malik Tillman comes off for the United States.

Paraguay triple substitution

80' Gustavo Velázquez, Ramón Sosa, and Alejandro Romero Gamarra come on for Paraguay. Juan Cáceres, Miguel Almirón, and Diego Gómez come off.

Diego Gómez booked for Paraguay

79' Diego Gómez receives a yellow card.

Weah denied by goalkeeper

77' Timothy Weah beats the Paraguayan left-back on the outside and fires a powerful shot across goal, but it is ruled a goal kick when it looked like a corner.

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USMNT chance wasted

75' Gustavo Gómez loses possession in the build-up and the USMNT create a great opportunity, but Malik Tillman’s finish is saved by the goalkeeper.

GOAAAAAAAAL! Maurício scores for Paraguay

73' The ball falls to Julio Enciso, who opens play to the left for Maurício, and he finishes low across goal with his left foot into the corner.

USMNT substitution

71' Ricardo Pepi and Timothy Weah come on and Folarin Balogun and Sergiño Dest come off for the United States.

Play resumes

70' The match restarts after the hydration break.

Hydration break

67' The referee stops play for a hydration break as both teams take a short pause.

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Gómez shoots over

64' Diego Gómez tries a shot from outside the box, but it goes well over the crossbar.

Paraguay substitution

61' Álex Arce comes on and Antonio Sanabria comes off for Paraguay.

Tyler Adams booked for foul

59' Tyler Adams commits a foul on Maurício and receives a yellow card.

USMNT pressure continues

57' The USMNT continue pressing high up the pitch but struggle to break through and create clear chances on goal.

VAR overturns yellow card

51' The yellow card shown to Tim Ream is reviewed by VAR. In a controversial sequence, the referee overturns the decision and instead books Miguel Almirón for simulation.

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Second half begins

45' The referee blows the whistle and the second half gets underway.

Paraguay substitution

Maurício comes on and Damián Bobadilla comes off for Paraguay.

USMNT substitution

Sebastian Berhalter comes on and Christian Pulisic comes off for the USMNT.

First half ends

45+5' The referee blows the whistle for halftime with the USMNT leading Paraguay 3-0.

GOAAAAAAAAL! Balogun scores his second

45+4' A through ball finds Folarin Balogun, who powers past Omar Alderete inside the box, cuts inside, and fires a left-footed shot into the top corner to score his second goal of the match.

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Five minutes added

45' The fourth official indicates five minutes of added time.

Gill makes a big save

43' Sergiño Dest makes an excellent run down the right and combines with Weston McKennie before a pass into the middle sets up a shot, but Orlando Gill makes a very good save to keep Paraguay in the game.

Dest's cross gathered by Gill

40' Sergiño Dest gets past his defender on the right, but his low cross goes straight into the hands of Orlando Gill.

Richards goes close from a corner

37' An inswinging corner from the left finds Chris Richards, whose header goes just wide of the target.

USMNT win another corner

36' Sergiño Dest plays a through ball to Weston McKennie, whose cross is cleared by a defender. The ball falls to Malik Tillman, but his shot deflects off a Paraguay defender and goes out for a corner.

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Pulisic picks out Balogun

35' Another great run down the left by Christian Pulisic ends with a left-footed cross into the box for Folarin Balogun, who connects with a header but fails to make clean contact.

USMNT dominating possession

33' The USMNT's control of the match is reflected in the numbers, holding 70% possession.

GOAAAAAAAAL! Balogun doubles the USMNT lead

30' Christian Pulisic receives the ball on the left side near the box and plays it into the middle for Folarin Balogun, who finishes first-time with his right foot to score.

Balogun goal ruled out

28' A good combination between Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie ends with Folarin Balogun finding the net, but the goal is disallowed for a clear offside by Pulisic in the buildup.

Match resumes after hydration break

27' Play resumes following the hydration break.

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Hydration break

24' The referee pauses the match for a hydration break.

USMNT control possession

20' The USMNT continue to dominate possession while Paraguay sit back and wait for opportunities to counterattack.

Head collision between No. 3s

17' Chris Richards and Omar Alderete collide heads inside the penalty area, temporarily bringing the match to a halt.

Dest denied after USMNT move

16' A good move down the left ends with a pass to Folarin Balogun, who plays it wide to an unmarked Sergiño Dest. Dest miscontrols the ball, allowing Orlando Gill to come off his line. Dest then cuts it back into the middle, but the Paraguay defense clears it for a corner.

Enciso goes close for Paraguay

14' Julio Enciso beats his defender with a good move on the edge of the box and curls a right-footed shot wide. The ball appeared to take a deflection for a corner, but a goal kick was awarded instead.

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Gómez shown a yellow card

13' Gustavo Gómez receives a yellow card.

Pulisic causing problems for Paraguay

12' Christian Pulisic continues to be very difficult for Paraguay's defenders to contain.

Cáceres booked for foul on Pulisic

9' Juan José Cáceres brings down Christian Pulisic on the left flank and receives a yellow card.

GOAAAAAAAAL! USMNT take the lead

7' Christian Pulisic receives the ball and dribbles past two defenders into the box before playing it across to Weston McKennie. McKennie tries another pass into the middle, but Damián Bobadilla inadvertently turns it into his own net for the opening goal.

Richards clears Enciso cross

6' Julio Enciso sends a low cross into the box from the right, but Chris Richards clears it away well.

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Balogun denied by Gill

2' Folarin Balogun receives a pass from the right and hits a low shot across goal, but Orlando Gill makes a good save.

Paraguay threaten early

1' Paraguay break down the left flank. Antonio Sanabria beats his marker to the near post and fires a powerful shot from a tight angle, sending the ball across the face of goal.

Kickoff

The match USMNT vs Paraguay begins.

The referees

The referees of the match are Danny Makkelie (Referee - Netherlands), Hessel Steegstra (Assistant referee 1 - Netherlands), Jan De Vries (Assistant referee 2 - Netherlands), Yusuke Araki (Fourth official - Japan), Jun Mihara (Reserve assistant referee - Japan), Carlos Del Cerro Grande (Video Assistant Referee - Spain), Dennis Higler (Assistant VAR - Netherlands), and Khamis Almarri (Support VAR - Qatar).

The antecedent

These teams have played against each other not long ago as the USMNT beat Paraguay 2-1 in a friendly on November 15 of last year.

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Their group

The USMNT and Paraguay were placed in Group D with Australia and Turkey. The USMNT fixture continues against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25), while Paraguay have Turkey first (June 19) and then Australia (June 25).

Paraguay's list

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The USMNT list

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Confirmed lineups

USMNT: Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman; Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic; Folarin Balogun

Paraguay: Orlando Gill (GK); Juan Cáceres, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gómez (c), Júnior Alonso; Diego Gómez, Andrés Cubas, Damián Bobadilla, Miguel Almirón; Antonio Sanabria, Julio Enciso.

Where to watch

You can watch the match USMNT vs Paraguay in the United States on DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, TBS, Telemundo, Universo, Sling Orange, Hulu + Live TV and Max.

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The stadium

The venue for this match is SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States. It has a capacity of 70,240.

Welcome!

Welcome to live coverage of the match USMNT vs Paraguay.

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