USMNT start perfectly with a 4-1 win over Paraguay in their 2026 World Cup debut

With the start of the 2026 World Cup last Thursday, excitement is growing in every country, and it was time for the USMNT to make their debut against Paraguay in the opening match of Group D, which went perfectly as they opened with a 4-1 victory.
In the first half, the match was already over. It started with a lucky goal as Damián Bobadilla scored an own goal after a good move by Christian Pulisic on the left, and the USMNT solidified their dominance with two more goals from Folarin Balogun. Pulisic was replaced at halftime after feeling some discomfort, but Mauricio Pochettino said it was just a precaution.
There was not much left to show from the USMNT, who logically lowered their intensity after a perfect first half but were never in trouble. They were very solid across every line, and even Paraguay’s goal by Maurício did not rattle them. The final action of the match was a beautiful finish from Giovanni Reyna, following about a minute of ball control in which every player touched the ball.
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Full time
90+8' The referee blows the final whistle. The match is over.
GOAAAAAAAAL! Giovanni Reyna scores for USMNT
90+7' The USMNT move the ball across the pitch with participation from multiple players. Giovanni Reyna receives it on the edge of the box on the right and curls it into the top corner with the outside of his foot.
Júnior Alonso booked for Paraguay
90+2' Júnior Alonso receives a yellow card.
Seven minutes added
90' Seven minutes of added time are indicated.
Pepi misses big chance for USMNT
88' Weston McKennie receives a through ball on the left and sends a low cross into the box, where Ricardo Pepi meets it but finishes poorly, sending the shot over the crossbar.
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Álex Arce booked for Paraguay
87' Álex Arce receives a yellow card.
USMNT substitution
82' Giovanni Reyna comes on and Malik Tillman comes off for the United States.
Paraguay triple substitution
80' Gustavo Velázquez, Ramón Sosa, and Alejandro Romero Gamarra come on for Paraguay. Juan Cáceres, Miguel Almirón, and Diego Gómez come off.
Diego Gómez booked for Paraguay
79' Diego Gómez receives a yellow card.
Weah denied by goalkeeper
77' Timothy Weah beats the Paraguayan left-back on the outside and fires a powerful shot across goal, but it is ruled a goal kick when it looked like a corner.
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USMNT chance wasted
75' Gustavo Gómez loses possession in the build-up and the USMNT create a great opportunity, but Malik Tillman’s finish is saved by the goalkeeper.
GOAAAAAAAAL! Maurício scores for Paraguay
73' The ball falls to Julio Enciso, who opens play to the left for Maurício, and he finishes low across goal with his left foot into the corner.
USMNT substitution
71' Ricardo Pepi and Timothy Weah come on and Folarin Balogun and Sergiño Dest come off for the United States.
Play resumes
70' The match restarts after the hydration break.
Hydration break
67' The referee stops play for a hydration break as both teams take a short pause.
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Gómez shoots over
64' Diego Gómez tries a shot from outside the box, but it goes well over the crossbar.
Paraguay substitution
61' Álex Arce comes on and Antonio Sanabria comes off for Paraguay.
Tyler Adams booked for foul
59' Tyler Adams commits a foul on Maurício and receives a yellow card.
USMNT pressure continues
57' The USMNT continue pressing high up the pitch but struggle to break through and create clear chances on goal.
VAR overturns yellow card
51' The yellow card shown to Tim Ream is reviewed by VAR. In a controversial sequence, the referee overturns the decision and instead books Miguel Almirón for simulation.
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Second half begins
45' The referee blows the whistle and the second half gets underway.
Paraguay substitution
Maurício comes on and Damián Bobadilla comes off for Paraguay.
USMNT substitution
Sebastian Berhalter comes on and Christian Pulisic comes off for the USMNT.
First half ends
45+5' The referee blows the whistle for halftime with the USMNT leading Paraguay 3-0.
GOAAAAAAAAL! Balogun scores his second
45+4' A through ball finds Folarin Balogun, who powers past Omar Alderete inside the box, cuts inside, and fires a left-footed shot into the top corner to score his second goal of the match.
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Five minutes added
45' The fourth official indicates five minutes of added time.
Gill makes a big save
43' Sergiño Dest makes an excellent run down the right and combines with Weston McKennie before a pass into the middle sets up a shot, but Orlando Gill makes a very good save to keep Paraguay in the game.
Dest's cross gathered by Gill
40' Sergiño Dest gets past his defender on the right, but his low cross goes straight into the hands of Orlando Gill.
Richards goes close from a corner
37' An inswinging corner from the left finds Chris Richards, whose header goes just wide of the target.
USMNT win another corner
36' Sergiño Dest plays a through ball to Weston McKennie, whose cross is cleared by a defender. The ball falls to Malik Tillman, but his shot deflects off a Paraguay defender and goes out for a corner.
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Pulisic picks out Balogun
35' Another great run down the left by Christian Pulisic ends with a left-footed cross into the box for Folarin Balogun, who connects with a header but fails to make clean contact.
USMNT dominating possession
33' The USMNT's control of the match is reflected in the numbers, holding 70% possession.
GOAAAAAAAAL! Balogun doubles the USMNT lead
30' Christian Pulisic receives the ball on the left side near the box and plays it into the middle for Folarin Balogun, who finishes first-time with his right foot to score.
Balogun goal ruled out
28' A good combination between Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie ends with Folarin Balogun finding the net, but the goal is disallowed for a clear offside by Pulisic in the buildup.
Match resumes after hydration break
27' Play resumes following the hydration break.
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Hydration break
24' The referee pauses the match for a hydration break.
USMNT control possession
20' The USMNT continue to dominate possession while Paraguay sit back and wait for opportunities to counterattack.
Head collision between No. 3s
17' Chris Richards and Omar Alderete collide heads inside the penalty area, temporarily bringing the match to a halt.
Dest denied after USMNT move
16' A good move down the left ends with a pass to Folarin Balogun, who plays it wide to an unmarked Sergiño Dest. Dest miscontrols the ball, allowing Orlando Gill to come off his line. Dest then cuts it back into the middle, but the Paraguay defense clears it for a corner.
Enciso goes close for Paraguay
14' Julio Enciso beats his defender with a good move on the edge of the box and curls a right-footed shot wide. The ball appeared to take a deflection for a corner, but a goal kick was awarded instead.
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Gómez shown a yellow card
13' Gustavo Gómez receives a yellow card.
Pulisic causing problems for Paraguay
12' Christian Pulisic continues to be very difficult for Paraguay's defenders to contain.
Cáceres booked for foul on Pulisic
9' Juan José Cáceres brings down Christian Pulisic on the left flank and receives a yellow card.
GOAAAAAAAAL! USMNT take the lead
7' Christian Pulisic receives the ball and dribbles past two defenders into the box before playing it across to Weston McKennie. McKennie tries another pass into the middle, but Damián Bobadilla inadvertently turns it into his own net for the opening goal.
Richards clears Enciso cross
6' Julio Enciso sends a low cross into the box from the right, but Chris Richards clears it away well.
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Balogun denied by Gill
2' Folarin Balogun receives a pass from the right and hits a low shot across goal, but Orlando Gill makes a good save.
Paraguay threaten early
1' Paraguay break down the left flank. Antonio Sanabria beats his marker to the near post and fires a powerful shot from a tight angle, sending the ball across the face of goal.
Kickoff
The match USMNT vs Paraguay begins.
The referees
The referees of the match are Danny Makkelie (Referee - Netherlands), Hessel Steegstra (Assistant referee 1 - Netherlands), Jan De Vries (Assistant referee 2 - Netherlands), Yusuke Araki (Fourth official - Japan), Jun Mihara (Reserve assistant referee - Japan), Carlos Del Cerro Grande (Video Assistant Referee - Spain), Dennis Higler (Assistant VAR - Netherlands), and Khamis Almarri (Support VAR - Qatar).
The antecedent
These teams have played against each other not long ago as the USMNT beat Paraguay 2-1 in a friendly on November 15 of last year.
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Their group
The USMNT and Paraguay were placed in Group D with Australia and Turkey. The USMNT fixture continues against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25), while Paraguay have Turkey first (June 19) and then Australia (June 25).
Paraguay's list
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The USMNT list
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Confirmed lineups
USMNT: Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman; Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic; Folarin Balogun
Paraguay: Orlando Gill (GK); Juan Cáceres, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gómez (c), Júnior Alonso; Diego Gómez, Andrés Cubas, Damián Bobadilla, Miguel Almirón; Antonio Sanabria, Julio Enciso.
Where to watch
You can watch the match USMNT vs Paraguay in the United States on DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, TBS, Telemundo, Universo, Sling Orange, Hulu + Live TV and Max.
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The stadium
The venue for this match is SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States. It has a capacity of 70,240.
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