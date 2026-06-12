USMNT start perfectly with a 4-1 win over Paraguay in their 2026 World Cup debut

With the start of the 2026 World Cup last Thursday, excitement is growing in every country, and it was time for the USMNT to make their debut against Paraguay in the opening match of Group D, which went perfectly as they opened with a 4-1 victory.

In the first half, the match was already over. It started with a lucky goal as Damián Bobadilla scored an own goal after a good move by Christian Pulisic on the left, and the USMNT solidified their dominance with two more goals from Folarin Balogun. Pulisic was replaced at halftime after feeling some discomfort, but Mauricio Pochettino said it was just a precaution.

There was not much left to show from the USMNT, who logically lowered their intensity after a perfect first half but were never in trouble. They were very solid across every line, and even Paraguay’s goal by Maurício did not rattle them. The final action of the match was a beautiful finish from Giovanni Reyna, following about a minute of ball control in which every player touched the ball.