Why isn’t Neymar playing for Brazil vs Morocco in 2026 World Cup Group C game?

Among the brightest players competing in this edition, the 2026 World Cup has one who will not be present at least in the first match, as Neymar will not be on the field for Brazil against Morocco in their Group C debut.

Neymar is not going to play because he is recovering from a grade 2 tear in his right calf muscle suffered with Santos. After the uncertainty surrounding his possible call-up, he has not been able to train normally with the team.

Even though the player was optimistic in a social media post on Thursday, writing, “Tomorrow is the big day — ready for the challenges. Let’s go, Brazil!”, Neymar is still not ready to go for Brazil for now.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed it

It was the manager who confirmed the news, as Carlo Ancelotti explained in a press conference that “Neymar is working very hard to recover as soon as possible. Our expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week.”

Ancelotti confirmed Neymar isn’t ready yet for Brazil (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

While there was some speculation about a possible change to the squad to leave Neymar out because of this injury, the impact that his absence would have on the fans made it logical for the manager to keep him with the team.

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Ancelotti said: “When we included him in the roster, we added him for his technical abilities, which are indisputable. But we also want him for his experience and the example he sets for the young players on the team.”

The bench

When Brazil step onto the field to hear their anthem, all 26 players will be there. Neymar should also be on the bench for this match, but even if he looks available to the manager, Ancelotti has assured that the forward will not be used.