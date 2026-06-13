Brazil vs Morocco: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group C match?

Perhaps one of the most intriguing games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage, at least on paper, will be the Group C opener between Brazil and Morocco this Saturday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The man in charge of officiating the match will be Slavko Vincic.

The 46-year-old Slovenian referee brings extensive experience at both the domestic and continental levels. In fact, he has been a FIFA-approved international referee for more than 15 years, dating back to 2010.

Throughout his professional career, Vincic has had the opportunity to officiate major competitions. The first of those assignments came at UEFA Euro 2012, followed by UEFA Euro 2020, which was played in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the international level, he has also worked several matches during the European World Cup qualifiers for North America 2026. Among them were games involving powerhouses such as Italy, Portugal, Netherlands, and France. His most recent high-profile assignment came during the March playoffs, when Sweden defeated Poland 3-2.

Vinicius gestures towards referee Slavko Vincic during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

At the club level, Slavko Vincic has also been entrusted with officiating decisive matches. He took charge of the 2022 UEFA Europa League final involving Eintracht Frankfurt, and in 2024 he was the referee for the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Morocco projected lineups for 2026 World Cup Group C game

Brazil vs Morocco could be a heated battle

This summer will mark Slavko Vincic’s first experience at the world’s biggest soccer tournament. And his start at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be anything but easy, as Brazil and Morocco are expected to deliver a tense and highly competitive contest.

Given their recent track records and the strength of their respective squads, both teams appear destined to battle for first place in Group C, which also includes Scotland and Haiti. As a result, Saturday’s match could prove decisive in giving one side a crucial advantage.

Adding to that are the contrasting styles of the two teams. During Qatar 2022, Morocco showed they are a physical side that are not afraid of contact when the situation demands it, while also boasting one of the most passionate fan bases in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other side, Brazil combine the traditional flair associated with their soccer culture with the physical edge required in South American competition. They also feature several high-profile stars, including Vinicius, Raphinha, Casemiro, and Marquinhos, players who command respect from both opponents and referees.