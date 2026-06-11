Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Why Diego Lainez is missing the 2026 World Cup for Mexico

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Diego Lainez #16 of Mexico drives the ball.
© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesDiego Lainez #16 of Mexico drives the ball.

Following Javier Aguirre’s arrival, Mexico have managed to reestablish as one of the best national teams in CONCACAF. By relying on young players, they have built a roster that is well balanced between experience and youth. However, Diego Lainez has been left out of the 2026 World Cup roster, going from being one of the country’s brightest prospects to being overlooked by the head coach.

Diego Lainez managed to regain consistency after joining Tigres UANL. Although he failed to shine in Europe, he became an undisputed starter for his club, excelling as a right winger. Across 49 matches, the 26-year-old star has recorded 6 goals and 9 assists, establishing as a fairly consistent player in the league. However, he has not returned to the Mexico national team since January 2026.

Head coach Javier Aguirre has decided to radically change his attacking approach, leaving out Lainez, who failed to stand out within his roster. While he has enjoyed plenty of playing time at Tigres UANL, he has not been a notably productive player. In addition, he is not a player who particularly shines at a collective level, meaning his last appearance for the national team came in the friendly against Bolivia.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Who will take Diego Lainez’s place on the Mexican national team?

Throughout Mexico’s most recent matches, Javier Aguirre has favored players who provide a strong pressing presence. Because of this, Diego Lainez’s absence becomes quite understandable. In his place, the head coach has decided to rely on Roberto Alvarado, who shines for Chivas Guadalajara and contributes significantly to the collective play, helping to elevate the performances of his teammates.

Diego Lainez of Mexico looks on.

Diego Lainez of Mexico looks on.

Ahead the 2026 World Cup, Aguirre could also rely on César Huerta as the backup option on the right wing. At just 25 years old, he has shone at Anderlecht and adapted impeccably to Mexico’s collective needs. However, both players need to step up and increase their productivity, as there does not appear to be an undisputed starter in that position.

Advertisement
Why Hirving Lozano is missing the 2026 World Cup for Mexico

see also

Why Hirving Lozano is missing the 2026 World Cup for Mexico

If Diego Lainez wants to regain his place in the Mexico under Javier Aguirre, he would need to improve his defensive work rate, which has been quite limited with the national side. In addition, he may need to recover his best form in terms of end product. At just 26 years old, he still has a chance of returning to the team in the future, but he would need to evolve his game to better fit the collective needs of the squad.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Toluca and Tigres UANL will face against each other in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup final. Here’s how fans in the United States can watch the showdown live.

How to watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Chivas and Tigres UANL clash in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals. Here’s all the key information ahead of the matchup, including kickoff times and complete TV and streaming coverage for viewers in the USA.

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Nashville SC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Nashville SC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Tigres UANL receive Nashville SC for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. Here’s everything you need to know about the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream the match live in the United States.

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Chivas in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Chivas in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Tigres UANL square off with Chivas in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals. Here’s all the key information ahead of this matchup, including kickoff times and complete TV and streaming broadcast details in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo