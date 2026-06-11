Why Diego Lainez is missing the 2026 World Cup for Mexico

Following Javier Aguirre’s arrival, Mexico have managed to reestablish as one of the best national teams in CONCACAF. By relying on young players, they have built a roster that is well balanced between experience and youth. However, Diego Lainez has been left out of the 2026 World Cup roster, going from being one of the country’s brightest prospects to being overlooked by the head coach.

Diego Lainez managed to regain consistency after joining Tigres UANL. Although he failed to shine in Europe, he became an undisputed starter for his club, excelling as a right winger. Across 49 matches, the 26-year-old star has recorded 6 goals and 9 assists, establishing as a fairly consistent player in the league. However, he has not returned to the Mexico national team since January 2026.

Head coach Javier Aguirre has decided to radically change his attacking approach, leaving out Lainez, who failed to stand out within his roster. While he has enjoyed plenty of playing time at Tigres UANL, he has not been a notably productive player. In addition, he is not a player who particularly shines at a collective level, meaning his last appearance for the national team came in the friendly against Bolivia.

Who will take Diego Lainez’s place on the Mexican national team?

Throughout Mexico’s most recent matches, Javier Aguirre has favored players who provide a strong pressing presence. Because of this, Diego Lainez’s absence becomes quite understandable. In his place, the head coach has decided to rely on Roberto Alvarado, who shines for Chivas Guadalajara and contributes significantly to the collective play, helping to elevate the performances of his teammates.

Diego Lainez of Mexico looks on.

Ahead the 2026 World Cup, Aguirre could also rely on César Huerta as the backup option on the right wing. At just 25 years old, he has shone at Anderlecht and adapted impeccably to Mexico’s collective needs. However, both players need to step up and increase their productivity, as there does not appear to be an undisputed starter in that position.

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see also Why Hirving Lozano is missing the 2026 World Cup for Mexico

If Diego Lainez wants to regain his place in the Mexico under Javier Aguirre, he would need to improve his defensive work rate, which has been quite limited with the national side. In addition, he may need to recover his best form in terms of end product. At just 26 years old, he still has a chance of returning to the team in the future, but he would need to evolve his game to better fit the collective needs of the squad.