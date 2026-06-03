When is Christian Pulisic’s next game? USMNT star gets ready to shine in the 2026 World Cup

Christian Pulisic managed to become as the cornerstone of AC Milan. Despite the lack of strikers, he managed to shine under Massimiliano Allegri during the first half of the season. However, he experienced a notable decline in form in 2026, going many matches without scoring. Following this inconsistent season, the 27-year-old star is preparing to compete with the United States Men’s National Team at the 2026 World Cup.

Christian Pulisic next game with USMNT is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, facing Germany in the Soldier Field, in Chicago, Illinois. As this is the final friendly before the 2026 World Cup, he could look to replicate his impact from the previous match against Senegal, where he scored a goal and provided an assist. After this clash, the 27-year-old star will have to wait until Friday, June 12, when he will make his debut in the anticipated tournament against Paraguay.

After already completing the 2025–26 season with AC Milan, Christian Pulisic will have a period of rest following the 2026 World Cup. However, the USMNT star will not return to action until August 2026, when he begins preseason. As announced by the Rossoneri, they will travel to Jakarta to face Chelsea FC at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Saturday, August 8.

Even though Pulisic began the season as AC Milan‘s best player, he suffered a notable drop in form. After playing 34 matches, he managed to score only 10 goals and provide 4 assists, going through the second half of the season with almost no goal contributions. Because of this, the 27-year-old star is using these friendlies with the USMNT to get back into peak condition and shine at the World Cup.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

Pulisic faces career-defining test at World Cup 2026

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Christian Pulisic’s future was a rather controversial topic. With only one year remaining on his contract with AC Milan, he reportedly attracted interest from numerous Premier League clubs. However, his inconsistent end to the season raised serious doubts. With this in mind, the 27-year-old star has a major opportunity to shine at the 2026 World Cup and clear up uncertainty about his future.

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Due to his poor end to the season, the reported interest from numerous Premier League clubs gradually faded. In addition, Pulisic found himself in a worse position to renegotiate his contract extension with the Rossoneri. Because of this, he could look to shine with the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup, proving his true potential. With this, Christian could again be considered as AC Milan’s conerstone, recovering his all-around impact.