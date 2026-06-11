How many substitutions are allowed at the 2026 World Cup? The new 10-second rule explained

The 2026 World Cup is introducing several rule changes that will affect various aspects of the game. While the number of substitutions per team remains the same as in 2022, a new 10-second substitution rule has been approved that could have a significant impact on how games are managed.

Each national team will continue to have five substitutions available per match, a rule that became standard during the COVID-19 period and was subsequently made permanent across soccer’s major competitions given its widespread adoption.

Those five substitutions must still be used within three tactical windows during the 90 minutes, a restriction designed to prevent excessive time-wasting. Substitutions made at halftime do not count against a window, giving coaches up to four opportunities throughout a standard match to make their five changes.

Additional substitutions are available under specific circumstances. Any player who suffers a head injury and cannot continue will be replaced without that change counting against the original five. An additional substitution and window are also granted if a match goes to extra time, meaning knockout stage games could see up to six substitutions per team, or seven in the event of a concussion during the additional period.

Hossein Hosseini of IR Iran is brought in for Alireza Beiranvand against England due to a concussion.

The new 10-second substitution rule

One of the most significant rule changes approved for the 2026 World Cup governs how quickly substitutions must be completed. The player coming off now has a maximum of 10 seconds to exit the field from the nearest touchline once the substitution is signaled.

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see also 9 World Cup records that could be broken at the 2026 tournament

If that 10-second window is exceeded, the team is penalized. The departing player must still leave the pitch, but the incoming substitute will not be permitted to enter. Instead, the replacement must wait a minimum of 60 seconds on the sideline before being allowed onto the field, leaving the offending team down to ten men for at least that duration.

Exceptions exist for situations where a player is injured and requires medical assessment or needs to be stretchered off, as well as any security-related concerns about where a player can safely exit. The latter scenario is unlikely to be a factor at the World Cup.

Critically, the 60-second minimum waiting period only begins once the substitution violation is identified, and the replacement cannot enter until play stops. This means that even after the minute has elapsed, the substitute must wait for the next stoppage, potentially leaving their team a man short for significantly longer than 60 seconds.

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The rule was already applied in practice during the international friendly between Japan and Iceland on May 31. When Kristian Hlynsson failed to leave the pitch within the 10-second window during a substitution in the 84th minute, Isak Thorvaldsson was held on the sideline and Iceland were reduced to ten men. Play did not stop for two full minutes, during which Japan capitalized and Koki Ogawa scored the winning goal.