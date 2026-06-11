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Who is Alejandro Fernández, the singer performing the Mexican anthem at the 2026 World Cup opening match?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Mexican singer, Alejandro Fernandez.
© @alexoficialMexican singer, Alejandro Fernandez.

After a four-year wait, the 2026 World Cup will officially kick off on Thursday, June 11, at the legendary Estadio Azteca as host nation Mexico squares off against South Africa in the tournament’s Group A opener.

Ahead of the highly anticipated match, FIFA confirmed that Mexican icon Alejandro Fernández will have the distinct honor of singing the Mexican national anthem immediately following the conclusion of the opening ceremony. Joining him on the pitch will be global breakout star Tyla, who is scheduled to perform the national anthem for South Africa.

Fernández stands as one of the most successful and influential figures in the history of Mexican music. Over his storied career, he has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, taken home two Grammy Awards, earned multiple Latin Grammys, and received the prestigious Premio Lo Nuestro Excellence Award.

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The 55-year-old superstar also holds the incredible distinction of being the first artist to top the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart across four separate decades (the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s), a testament to his enduring global appeal cemented by his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The royalty of Mexican regional music

Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco—the literal birthplace of mariachi—Alejandro Fernández is music royalty by blood. He is the son of the late, legendary Vicente Fernández, who is universally considered the greatest cultural icon of ranchera music to ever live.

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Stepping out from the shadow of such a global star is a challenge that has broken many legacy artists, but Alejandro successfully carved out his own unparalleled career. Affectionately nicknamed “El Potrillo” (“The Colt”), he has spent over three decades blending traditional mariachi roots with contemporary pop ballads, transforming himself into one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time.

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No stranger to the big stage

While the 2026 World Cup opening match will draw one of the largest global television audiences of his life, Fernández is a seasoned veteran when it comes to massive, high-pressure sporting events.

Way back in 1996, he was selected alongside iconic voices like Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, and Julio Iglesias to record “Puedes Llegar,” the official Spanish-language theme song for the Atlanta Olympic Games.

Additionally, he has regularly stepped into the ring to perform ahead of major international boxing championship fights, meaning he knows exactly how to command the electric, high-stakes energy of a packed stadium.

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