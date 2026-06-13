Christian Pulisic makes World Cup history by reaching historic record faster than Cristiano Ronaldo in just 17 fewer games in USMNT win over Paraguay

The 2026 World Cup could hardly have started better for the United States, and Christian Pulisic was at the center of everything as the USMNT cruised to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay. In a night that also brought comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo, the American captain produced another memorable performance on soccer’s biggest stage.

With the spotlight firmly on the host national team, Pulisic helped drive one of the most impressive World Cup displays in U.S. history. His influence stretched beyond the scoreline, as he reached a remarkable milestone that few would have predicted when his international career began.

The United States entered the tournament carrying high expectations, and Mauricio Pochettino’s side wasted little time delivering. Paraguay struggled to cope with the intensity and attacking movement of the host national team. An early own goal set the tone before Folarin Balogun took center stage with two goals, helping the Americans establish complete control before halftime.

Pulisic played a decisive role throughout the opening 45 minutes. His movement and creativity consistently opened spaces in Paraguay’s defense, while his assist for Balogun’s first goal showcased the vision that has made him the face of American soccer.

By halftime, the United States already held a commanding advantage and looked every bit like a team capable of making a deep run in the competition.

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The record that puts Pulisic ahead of Ronaldo

While the result itself was impressive, another achievement quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the night.

As confirmed by StatMuse on X (formerly Twitter), Pulisic’s assist against Paraguay was the third World Cup assist of his career. That moved him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s total of two World Cup assists despite having played only five matches in the tournament.

The numbers are striking. Pulisic reached three World Cup assists in just five appearances and approximately 360 minutes of action. Ronaldo recorded two assists across 22 World Cup appearances and 1,860 minutes.

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That means the American captain surpassed the Portuguese icon’s assist total in 17 fewer World Cup matches. Of course, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner still enjoys a significant advantage in other categories.

The Portugal star has scored eight World Cup goals and remains one of the greatest players in soccer history. Nevertheless, Pulisic’s achievement highlights just how productive he has been whenever he has stepped onto the World Cup stage.

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Christian Pulisic #10 and Weston McKennie #8 of the United States celebrate a goal.

Climbing the USMNT history books

The Paraguay match also strengthened Pulisic’s standing among the greatest players in United States soccer history. After reaching three goal contributions during the 2022 World Cup campaign, his latest assist brought his total World Cup goal involvements to four.

That figure draws him level with USMNT legend Clint Dempsey and leaves him just one goal contribution behind Landon Donovan’s national record at the World Cup. For a player still in his twenties, it represents another significant milestone in an already decorated international career.

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