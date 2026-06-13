World Cup Day 2 Review: Mixed Fortunes for Canada and the USA

Day two of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brought the remaining North American co-hosts onto the pitch for their highly anticipated opening matches. The tournament’s initial games have officially wrapped up for the host nations, leaving fans with two entirely different performances to digest.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete day two match analysis.

On the latest episode of The 90th Minute, hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price dive straight into Canada’s opening-day frustrations against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Canadian squad struggled to establish a rhythm early on and ultimately suffered from a costly inability to finish their clinical scoring chances.

In sharp contrast, the United States Men’s National Team experienced a much smoother start to their tournament run. The Americans showed no issues in front of the net, executing a dominant tactical game plan that completely smothered Paraguay to lock down a crucial opening victory.

The hosts break down the major talking points from both matches, providing structural analysis of the formations and individual player performances. The episode serves as a direct recap of how these early results shake up the expectations for both co-hosts moving forward in the group stage.

You can stream the full tactical review right now. Check out The 90th Minute Day 2 Breakdown on Spotify to get the complete breakdown of the action before the next round of group stage matches kicks off.