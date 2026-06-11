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Why Diego Luna is missing the 2026 World Cup for the USMNT

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Diego Luna #10 of the United States.
© Getty ImagesDiego Luna #10 of the United States.

When USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino finalized his highly anticipated 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup, fans and pundits alike were stunned by the exclusion of Diego Luna, marking what is easily the biggest omission in the entire squad.

The Real Salt Lake star arrived at the selection window fresh off a spectacular domestic campaign with his club, where he featured in 32 matches across all competitions, netting 10 goals and providing three assists.

Despite being a regular fixture in recent USMNT call-ups—including the Gold Cup and the final stretch of international friendlies—the Argentine manager ultimately made the tactical decision to leave the young playmaker out, opting to give his spot to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Giovanni Reyna.

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The omission of the 22-year-old attacking midfielder is particularly shocking given how heavily Pochettino relied on him throughout 2025, utilizing him as a core piece across friendlies, the Gold Cup, and the CONCACAF Nations League.

Diego Luna #10 of United States celebrates after scoring a goal. (Getty Images)

Diego Luna #10 of United States celebrates after scoring a goal. (Getty Images)

Luna’s numbers with the USMNT

Pochettino first integrated Luna into his tactical setup in March 2025, calling him up for the CONCACAF Nations League finals. Luna watched from the bench during a tough semifinal loss to Panama but earned a starting nod in the third-place match against Canada, where he provided a clinical assist.

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

From that moment on, he became an indispensable asset for the manager. Luna started in high-profile friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland just before the Gold Cup kicked off.

During the tournament itself, Luna started five of the USMNT’s six matches, delivering an elite breakout performance with three goals and two assists to lead the United States to the grand final, which they narrowly lost to longtime rivals Mexico.

Following his tournament success, the Real Salt Lake attacker remained a staple in Pochettino’s squads for the remaining six friendlies of 2025, adding one more international goal to his resume.

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Pochettino about Luna’s exclusion

There is no question that Luna’s absence is the most debated talking point of the roster release, arguably alongside Lyon midfielder Tanner Tessmann. Addressing the heavy media scrutiny, Pochettino opened up about his difficult choice to sideline the Real Salt Lake star during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The final decision wasn’t based solely on individual talent, but rather on balance, specific roles, and collective chemistry,” Pochettino explained. “You don’t always pick the biggest names; you pick the right team. I also suffered the heartbreak of being left out of a World Cup”.

Pochettino’s justification draws from raw personal experience, as the former Argentine defender was famously cut from his country’s final squad for the 1998 World Cup in France during his playing days. While Luna’s vision and elite footwork will be missed on home soil this summer, the young playmaker will undoubtedly use this high-profile snub as fuel to lead the line for the 2030 cycle.

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