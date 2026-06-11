Mexico’s Javier Aguirre reveals his frustration over their performance, while defending Cesar Montes on his red card

Demonstrating their individual quality, Mexico managed to defeat South Africa. To do this, Julián Quiñones emerged as a key figure, being the central axis of the offensive side. Along with this, they managed to constantly press their opponent, leaving them without ideas throughout the game. Despite this, head coach Javier Aguirre was very critical, making known the aspects he did not like and defending César Montes over his red card.

“The game was expected to be 4-0…the nerves were a huge problem… I didn’t like the first half. They had the ball a lot. One more goal should have come. The sending-off of (César) Montes complicated things a bit. We lost the ball up front in a naïve way that irritates me. Then César had to take the risk,” Mexico‘s Javier Aguirre said in the post-game interview.

Despite Mexico’s victory, there were several phases of the match that were quite evenly contested, something that did not please the head coach. With South Korea as their next opponent in the 2026 World Cup, they are looking for a much more dominant performance, especially in midfield, where they were unable to establish superiority. In addition, the defensive gaps were exploited by their opponents, something that could prove costly against the Asian side.

César Montes’ red card did not destabilize Mexico’s victory, but it does expose defensive issues ahead of the match against South Korea. With their high press, they gain control, but they also leave space behind their defense, allowing quick teams to shine. Because of this, the 29-year-old defender’s red card exposes how fragile their stability can be against a dribbling, fast, and clinical team like the Asian side, their next opponent.

Cesar Montes #3 of Mexico is tackled by Khuliso Mudau #20 of South Africa.

Head coach Aguirre picks Montes replacement for South Korea game

Even though Mexico managed to secure their first victory at the 2026 World Cup, they now have to face one of the toughest opponents in their group: South Korea. Without César Montes as the leader of the defensive line, they could struggle more than expected. While they have Luis Romo as a quality alternative, head coach Javier Aguirre has chosen Edson Álvarez as his replacement in central defense.

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see also South Africa equals unwanted World Cup record in defeat to Mexico with two red cards in opener

“After César (Montes)’ red card, it is very likely that Edson (Álvarez) will play as a center-back,” said Aguirre in the latest press conference. With the 28-year-old star, they would gain incredible ball progression, defensive solidity, and brilliant tactical awareness. Although he does not arrive with much competitive rhythm from Fenerbahçe, he already impressed in the limited minutes he played and could do so again against South Korea.