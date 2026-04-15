How to watch Racing Club vs Botafogo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Racing Club vs Botafogo on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Racing Club vs Botafogo
|WHAT
|Copa Sudamericana
|WHEN
|6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Wednesday, April 15, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect
|FREE TRIAL
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Racing Club opened their Copa Sudamericana campaign in impressive fashion, rolling to a convincing 3-1 win over Independiente Petrolero to immediately stake their claim as a group frontrunner, but the job is far from finished as La Academia look to build on that momentum and stay atop the standings.
Next up is a tougher test against Botafogo, a talented but inconsistent side that stumbled out of the gate with a 1-1 draw against Caracas and now enters this matchup under pressure to secure its first victory, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash between a red-hot Argentine squad and a Brazilian team still searching for rhythm.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Racing Club vs Botafogo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo
app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.