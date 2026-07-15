Argentina beat England 2-1 with late goals to reach the final

With just one spot left in the 2026 World Cup final to be decided, the match between England and Argentina became a historic moment for both teams, with Argentina completing a 2-1 late comeback with goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez.

In the first half, not much occurred, with both teams committing many fouls and focusing more on stopping their opponents than creating chances. Long passes were the way they tried, unsuccessfully, to create opportunities.

All the emotions of the match came in the second half. Even after England went ahead with Anthony Gordon’s goal, Thomas Tuchel brought on more defenders to maintain the lead, which did not work. A pass behind the defense found Fernández, who scored with a long-range shot in the 85th minute to tie the game. However, this was not the end, as Argentina kept pushing until a Lionel Messi cross found Martínez, who scored with a header in the 92nd minute to secure the victory.