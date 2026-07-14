Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Lionel Scaloni reportedly set to make changes to Lionel Messi’s Argentina XI with two key doubts for England clash

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Lionel Scaloni (L) and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesHead coach Lionel Scaloni (L) and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.

Argentina are through to the 2026 World Cup semifinals after another unconvincing performance, this time against Switzerland, with Lionel Messi once again carrying the load. With England up next and a place in the final on the line, head coach Lionel Scaloni is reportedly planning changes to his starting lineup, with two positions in particular still up in the air.

The 3-1 scoreline at Arrowhead Stadium was flattering. Argentina struggled for long stretches playing eleven against eleven, and it took Breel Embolo’s red card and an extra-time comeback to seal the result. England, ranked fourth in the FIFA Rankings, represent the toughest opponent Argentina have faced in the entire 2026 World Cup, and Scaloni appears to recognize that adjustments are necessary.

On Monday, Argentina held their final training session in Kansas City at the Compass Mineral Center before departing for Atlanta. The AFA’s official report noted that the squad “focused on possession drills, recovery after turnovers, and attacking progression,” closing the session with small-sided games.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Argentina to hold the system

According to Diario Ole‘s Hernan Claus, an insider close to the Argentina national team, Scaloni has been working between a 4-3-3 and a 4-4-2, consistent with the formations used throughout the tournament. However, with the current group of starters struggling to find the right balance, the coach experimented with several personnel changes in key positions during Monday’s session.

Tweet placeholder

Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios featured in the starting lineup for part of the training session, offering a ball-retention profile in midfield that Argentina lacked against Switzerland. Giuliano Simeone also got some minutes, providing a wider, more direct option down the flank as an alternative to the more technical Mac Allister-Fernandez-Paredes-De Paul setup Scaloni has favored.

Advertisement
Messi, Mbappe and the stars leading the 2026 World Cup semifinalists: Who dominates each team?

see also

Messi, Mbappe and the stars leading the 2026 World Cup semifinalists: Who dominates each team?

The right back position also saw rotation, with both Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel cycling through the role as they have done throughout the tournament, with neither player having done enough to make the spot their own.

According to the Argentine outlet, nine players appear close to certain starters against England: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, and Julian Alvarez. Of those who started against Switzerland, Rodrigo De Paul and Nahuel Molina appear most at risk of losing their places.

Scaloni considering a 5-3-2 system?

One of the more significant possibilities reported by Diario Ole is a switch to a 5-3-2 for the England semifinal. In Monday’s session, Scaloni trialed a back three of Nicolas Otamendi, Cristián Romero, and Lisandro Martinez, with Molina and Simeone as right wing backs, Tagliafico and Nicolas Gonzalez on the left, a midfield three of De Paul, Fernandez, and Mac Allister, and Messi and Alvarez as the two forwards.

Advertisement

It would not be the first time Scaloni has made such a tactical shift under pressure, having deployed a similar approach in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal against the Netherlands, a match Argentina controlled for long stretches despite finishing 2-2. The final decision is expected to come after Tuesday’s training session in Atlanta, but one thing already appears clear: Scaloni will not be sending out the same lineup that started against Egypt or Switzerland.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why Argentina asked FIFA to wear the blue jersey against England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal

Why Argentina asked FIFA to wear the blue jersey against England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal

Argentina's request to use the blue kit in the 2026 World Cup semifinals against England has been accepted, but questions over the nature of the petition started to raise.

Lionel Messi finally faces England: Argentina star’s record against the other World Cup champions

Lionel Messi finally faces England: Argentina star’s record against the other World Cup champions

Lionel Messi is set to face England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal, adding the last World Cup champion he had yet to play against in his career.

England legend John Terry sends bold message to Messi’s Argentina before World Cup semifinal: ‘Man for man, we’re better’

England legend John Terry sends bold message to Messi’s Argentina before World Cup semifinal: ‘Man for man, we’re better’

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup semifinals against Lionel Messi's Argentina, England legend John Terry heated up the game with a bold claim: "Man for man, we're better."

Argentina stars injury update: Paredes and Cuti Romero reportedly fit for World Cup semifinal vs England

Argentina stars injury update: Paredes and Cuti Romero reportedly fit for World Cup semifinal vs England

Leandro Paredes and Cristian Romero have reportedly received a positive injury update as both Argentina stars will be fit to face England in the 2026 World Cup semifinals.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo