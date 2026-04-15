Arsenal vs Sporting CP LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals Second Leg

Arsenal are hosting Sporting CP this Wednesday, April 15, in the second leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the Emirates Stadium. Follow along with our live blog for every goal, booking, and tactical shift in what promises to be a high-stakes European night.

The Gunners enter the home leg clinging to a slim but vital 1-0 aggregate lead following a gritty performance at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. After David Raya stood tall with several massive saves to preserve the clean sheet, Kai Havertz delivered the winner in the final moments of the first leg. Now, the Leoes must push for an epic comeback against an Arsenal side that remains undefeated in this season’s Champions League campaign.

However, momentum may have shifted over the weekend. Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes took a significant blow with a 2-1 home loss to Bournemouth, a result that could weigh on the squad’s confidence today. Meanwhile, Sporting CP arrives in London fresh off a 1-0 away victory over Estrela Amadora in Liga Portugal, a scoreline they would love to replicate this afternoon to force the series into extra time.