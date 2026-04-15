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Raphinha risks UEFA ban after ‘robbery’ claim in Barcelona’s Champions League exit vs Atletico Madrid

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Raphinha of FC Barcelona looks on during a La Liga match.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesRaphinha of FC Barcelona looks on during a La Liga match.

Barcelona’s exit against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League dealt a heavy blow to the Catalan side. And the fallout from that disappointment could extend into the future, with Raphinha now facing the possibility of a suspension after claiming that “the match was a robbery.”

According to Diario AS, UEFA is already reviewing those comments to determine whether the Brazilian winger deserves a sanction. If so, any punishment would only be served during his next appearance in European competition — most likely in the 2026-27 Champions League.

There are similar precedents that suggest an unfavorable outcome for Raphinha. During the 2018-19 season, UEFA sanctioned Neymar after he publicly criticized officiating following Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League elimination against Manchester United.

“It’s a disgrace. They put four guys who don’t understand soccer to analyze a play,” Ney wrote at the time in a story on his official Instagram account. That led to a three-match suspension in European competitions for the Brazilian forward, which was later reduced to two by CAS.

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Raphinha involved in another controversial incident

Despite not being able to play in the series against Atletico Madrid due to injury, Raphinha still drew attention for his actions after the match. In addition to his comments criticizing the officiating, the winger also made gestures toward opposing fans at the Metropolitano Stadium.

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Several cameras captured the exact moment when Raphinha, on the pitch, gestured toward the crowd, signaling that Atletico Madrid would be eliminated in the next round of the Champions League. As in the previous case, there are precedents of players being sanctioned by UEFA for making gestures and directing offensive remarks at rival fans.

Raphinha apologizes to Atletico Madrid fans

Several hours after the final whistle — and likely with emotions having cooled — Raphinha reflected on his behavior at the Metropolitano Stadium and posted a message on his official Instagram account apologizing to Atletico Madrid fans.

“I apologize for my gesture, which does not reflect my values or my character. It was an act committed in a moment of tension, in response to a fan who was being disrespectful toward me,” the Barcelona star wrote.

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